The 4 Most Protective Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

Astrology provides cosmic awareness into our personalities, motives, and impulses. For example, if you want to know why you’re super defensive (hey, Scorpio!), the answers probably lie somewhere in your birth chart. Your sun sign speaks to your core identity, your moon sign represents your most private self, and your rising sign symbolizes your outward attitude and first impressions. For the most protective zodiac signs, understanding the differences between your sun, moon, and rising signs can tell you a lot about why you value stability, and why you’ll do anything to preserve it.
If you tend to get territorial over your possessions, or take extra measures to defend your loved ones, you’re likely one of the most protective zodiac signs. Read on to see if you make the list, but don’t worry if you don’t — you’re still under their watchful eye.