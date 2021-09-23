The 4 Most Protective Zodiac Signs, According To An Astrologer

Astrology provides cosmic awareness into our personalities, motives, and impulses. For example, if you want to know why you’re super defensive (hey, Scorpio!), the answers probably lie somewhere in your birth chart. Your sun sign speaks to your core identity, your moon sign represents your most private self, and your rising sign symbolizes your outward attitude and first impressions. For the most protective zodiac signs, understanding the differences between your sun, moon, and rising signs can tell you a lot about why you value stability, and why you’ll do anything to preserve it.

Elements in astrology are also a good indicator of how protective you are. Fire signs are very impassioned about what’s theirs and don’t take a liking to people or situations that threaten them. Another important factor? Your Mars sign, which represents aggression, can tell you if you’re naturally more on the defensive side. So if your Mars sign is in Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius the word “protective” is definitely your middle name.

If you tend to get territorial over your possessions, or take extra measures to defend your loved ones, you’re likely one of the most protective zodiac signs. Read on to see if you make the list, but don’t worry if you don’t — you’re still under their watchful eye.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle “Taurus zodiac signs can be hedonistic, but once they understand their own instincts and patterns, they’re capable of showing endless love and protection toward others,” Dana DeFranco, astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast, tells Bustle. Whether it’s material possessions or loved ones, you can and will go to great lengths to defend and protect what’s rightfully yours.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leo, you’re loyal and warm-hearted, which proves why you’re one of the most protective of the zodiac bunch. You’re vigilant when it comes to your friends and family and will jump at any chance to defend them. After all, you’re ruled by the sun, and in the same way, you find purpose in protecting the lives of others. “Leos are always protective of what’s theirs, but sometimes their defensiveness comes off as self-serving,” says DeFranco. “But they can and will defend and protect others in a sincere and selfless way when they’re able to separate their individuality from others.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libra, you’re a protector of peace. You do everything in your power to safeguard others and your philosophies of justice as a means to keep everything balanced. “There’s a reason Libra is represented by the scales of justice,” says DeFranco. “Libras defend justice, themselves, and their relationships by cajoling others, often subliminally, to other sides of any given situation. In a way, Libra is the sign of defense.”