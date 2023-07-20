It feels like summer is just getting started, but the truth is, fall will be here before you know it. You might as well get a head start on all the upcoming autumnal trends, like dark pedicure colors, cozy seasonal perfumes, and even eye-catching tattoos. Oh, and if you want to incorporate the fall vibes into your home, you might want to stock up on some adorable mushroom decor, too.

Remember when food-themed decor was all over the TikTok FYP? Well, it looks like the trend has evolved to be all about mushrooms just in time for the fall. You can find dozens of users showing off their decorative DIYs and fake fungi collections just by searching “mushroom decor” in the app, and since the cottagecore aesthetic doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon, it’s no wonder why the woodsy-inspired decor is on the rise.

Users on home design-Tok know the mushroom trend has been a long time coming. In fact, the hashtag #mushroomdecor has over 33.9 million views as of July 20, so yeah — the trend is very much here already. One person who’s probably been waiting for the trend to take off is interior design enthusiast @chanel.lauren, who has a whole wall dedicated to vintage mushroom decor in their home.

You don’t have to be a vintage collector to join in on the trend, though, because there are plenty of simple DIYs that’ll help you mushroom-ify your home. You can take a page out of @sillylittleplants’s book and transform a set of Walmart bowls and cups into mushroom lawn ornaments, or add an adorable fungi decal to your wall with this hack from @miahiramatsu. You can even keep things extra simple with mushrooms made of hot glue or vases.

If you’re not sure whether you want to commit to the decor style just yet, you can ease yourself into it with a mushroom-shaped light fixture, which is a trend that seems to be having a moment on TikTok right now. The best part about these lamps is that their mid-century design doesn’t immediately scream “mushroom-core,” which makes for a subtle entry point into the craze.

If you’re ready to transform your home into a fungi fairytale garden, check out these pieces from World Market.

It’s only a matter of time before it’s PSL SZN again, but if you want to keep the post-summer blues at bay, make sure to hop on the mushroom decor trend ASAP.