Why A Virgo & Pisces Couple Are Proof That Opposites Totally Attract

When Virgo-Pisces couple first meet, they won’t be able to resist each other. Virgo will be intrigued by Pisces’ dreamy way of looking at the world, while Pisces will find Virgo’s mind and maturity really appealing. Although the attraction will be unlike anything either sign has ever felt before, they may eventually find that they’re too different to make a relationship work. However, no zodiac couple is doomed to fail. Virgo and Pisces’ zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this Earth-Water pair.

“Pisces and Virgo are opposite each other in the zodiac, and their ideas about relationships are opposite too,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. “Mutable watery Pisces is all about letting go, going with the flow, and merging with their partner, while mutable, earthy Virgo wants boundaries, control, and to put the relationship in a box.”

Being polar opposites, it’s only natural for these two to clash. Virgo is known for being a perfectionist who can’t function without cleanliness and organization. Pisces, on the other hand, can be a little chaotic. They’re the type of people who have discarded clothes scattered all over their apartment, and yet, they know where to find everything they need. Virgo is also known for being critical, especially to those they love, while Pisces is one of the most sensitive signs in the zodiac. Virgo may constantly find themselves in trouble when Pisces acts out because they said the wrong thing.

Despite the inevitable conflicts, there’s something really magical about a Virgo-Pisces union. According to astrologer Lisa Kiss, “It’s a beautiful, spiritual, and healing partnership. They have the ability to dream on another level and then make that dream a reality.”

Virgo & Pisces’ Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, this pairing has the potential for fireworks, but it may take time to get there. According to Garbis, they both like to serve their partner, and they also have similar obsessions and fantasies. “Virgo may be more taboo in bed, while Pisces likes to please and equates sex with love,” she says. “They both share insecurities and may be inhibited. This couple would be very reciprocal in bed, making sure to give to each other, but it could also be awkward with no one person taking direction.”

Since neither partner really likes taking the lead, it can make them feel a little lost in the beginning. Think of a couple just staring at each other from across the bed wondering who’s going to make the first move. Once they get more comfortable with each other, sex will be a physically and emotionally fulfilling experience for the both of them.

According to Kiss, Virgo and Pisces can be very dynamic and changeable in bed. “They’ll be able to adapt to each other's energy and intuitively just know what to do,” she says. “They both want a soulful and spiritual connection, not just a physical one.”

Virgo & Pisces’ Emotional Compatibility

These two are likely to be on different wavelengths when it comes to their emotions, which may cause problems between the two. According to Garbis, Pisces is ruled by moody Neptune, causing fluctuations in their disposition. “One day they may be sweet, like a sunny happy day, and the next day, they can be dark and intense with moody tempests,” she says. Virgo, whose earthy nature makes them more grounded and practical, may be put off by Pisces’ ever-changing tenor and will quietly seethe when they’re acting up.

Fortunately, Virgo is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. If Pisces has a problem, Virgo will do their best to talk it through with them, acting as the grounding force in their relationship. In time, Pisces will learn to appreciate how level-headed their partner is.

When it comes to falling in love and expressing their feelings, Pisces tend to fall in love at first sight. Once they feel the magnetic pull towards Virgo, they will pursue them. Virgo, on the other hand, falls in love very slowly. They value their sense of security and will only give their heart to people they trust. If Pisces truly believes there’s something special between them, they won’t mind waiting for Virgo to catch up. Pisces will take the lead on sharing their feelings, which will help Virgo open up.

The Biggest Potential Problem Area In A Virgo-Pisces Relationship

Being opposite signs, Virgo and Pisces will need to learn how to appreciate the differences between them. According to Garbis, it’s important for them to bend and give in to each other every once in a while. Although neither is very stubborn, both can be if the disagreement is something they’re truly passionate about. For instance, Virgo tends to be very strict about following a schedule, while Pisces sometimes forgets what day it is. Pisces will need to learn how to be more mindful of their partner’s time, while Virgo can learn to let some things slide.

Another issue is the push-pull between reality and fantasy. According to Kiss, Virgos live in the “real world” where there are jobs, responsibilities, and problems that need to be solved. Pisces tends to live in fantasyland where they can “escape” the messiness of life.

“A Virgo might get really frustrated that a Pisces is off in dreamland and may not like their ‘delusional’ thinking,” Kiss says. “A Pisces would probably tell Virgo they need to stop obsessing over the details and go meditate.”

Overall, Virgo and Pisces are considered an incompatible match. Their contrasting approaches to life will cause numerous conflicts, but at the same time, those differences can be good for each other. Virgo will help ground Pisces and bring more stability to their life, while Pisces will inspire Virgo to dream big and let loose. It’s going to take a lot of work, and sometimes they may question whether it’s worth it or not. However, these two both want a long-term, loving relationship, and they can build something really special together.

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic

Lisa Kiss, astrologer