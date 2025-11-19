November 20's New Moon Is Chaotic For 3 Zodiac Signs

Scorpio season is wrapping up, but one of its most powerful moments is yet to come. Rising in the final degrees of Scorpio, the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET serves as a raw and honest truth bomb, forcing everyone to learn from their past and courageously embrace a more authentic future. This lunation is teaming up with Mercury retrograde, so that could cause serious shake-ups and shocking revelations — especially for the zodiac signs most affected by November’s new moon.

Strategic, stealthy, and physically sensitive, Scorpio is arguably the most mysterious sign of the zodiac. This energy craves emotional depth and raw authenticity, rejecting anything surface-level to sift through the shadows for truth instead. With the new moon rising in this watery realm, now is a time to face everything that’s been brewing within and under your skin — whether it’s good, bad, or ugly.

Then, of course, there’s Mercury retrograde, which is in a rare perfect conjunction with this new moon. The hindsight-focused energy of this backspin has everyone reviewing their current trajectory and sorting through a sea of discombobulated thoughts, but this lunation offers a moment of clarity. Everything you’ve been through and all the decisions you’ve made are what make you who you are, and there’s wisdom to be found in all of it. Own your truth and use it as power.

The new moon is facing off with wild-child Uranus, adding an element of surprise to the lunar vibe. The revelations that come forth now could send shockwaves through everyone’s experience, so be prepared for sudden twists and turns. Additionally, the new moon and Mercury retrograde are forming a Grand Water Trine with committed Saturn, spiritual Neptune, and lucky Jupiter, encouraging you to dig deep, get real, and have faith in the future.

The intensity is on when it comes to this lunation, since a whopping seven different planets are being activated by its energy. The zodiac signs most affected by Nov. 20’s new moon should be ready to hard-launch a brand-new era.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) It’s time to look under the hood of your relationships and deal with any issues, resentments, or unspoken truths that have been building up over time. You’ve probably already been in the midst of a deep dive when it comes to your closest bonds, as Mercury retrograde has been bringing up unresolved feelings and fears around intimacy. But with this lunation rising in your partnerships zone, you have a chance to take everything you’ve learned from past mistakes and start a new path. The new moon will be facing off with unpredictable planet Uranus in your sign, so you may be struck with some sudden changes of heart or unexpected revelations that shift the way you relate to the people close to you. Are you bringing your authentic self to your relationships? Are you being clear about your needs? There’s no need to sugarcoat the answers to these questions.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) This is your new moon, Scorpio, so be ready to grab life by the reins and make some moves. The sun has been shining in your corner of the zodiac for the past month, making your emotions even more potent, powerful, and palpable than usual. You’re no stranger to facing harsh truths, but this lunation could push you to unearth some baggage once and for all. Confusing circumstances or experiences that happened in your past could finally start making more sense now, and the lessons life’s been trying to teach you may finally sink in. Take this wisdom and run with it. Keep in mind that Mercury will continue retrograding through your sign until Nov. 29, so you may find that launching new plans or projects is challenging, or you may just not feel properly understood by the people around you. Take the intuitive clarity of this new moon and use it to slowly start world-building in your mind. Once the retrograde ends, you can jump into action.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Where do you see yourself in five or ten years? How about twenty? If it’s somewhere that differs from where you are now, then you should start pushing past your hangups and taking the lead in your own life immediately. This new moon is rising in your professional zone, encouraging you to overcome whatever emotional obstacles are keeping you from embracing your greatest ambitions. You deserve success as much as anyone else, and you’re perfectly capable of manifesting your dreams — so even if you keep your plans to yourself, it’s time to move. Instead of dwelling on past mistakes, use them as fuel for your inner fire. This lunation is co-ruled by intensity-seeking Pluto, which is currently in your sign, giving you a competitive and cutthroat edge and a raw sense of desire. Play the long game and don’t accept less than what you’ve set out to accomplish. You have what you need to make it happen.

