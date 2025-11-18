November’s New Moon Will Be Chill For 3 Zodiac Signs

Scorpio season tends to bring up deep emotions and people’s spiritual senses, and this energy is coming to a meaningful climax under the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET. Rising at the tail end of this zodiac season, November’s new moon in Scorpio is one of the richest lunations of the year, serving as a bright spot in the current Mercury retrograde period as well as a major manifestation moment for this year on the whole. The vibes will be especially easy to work with for the few lucky zodiac signs least affected by this lunar moment.

Scorpio zodiac energy is intense, enigmatic, and emotional, always pushing people to reach into the darkest corners and deepest caverns of their hearts and psyches to find the truth within. Having the new moon here brings potential for new beginnings on a soul level, allowing you to forge powerful new connections or open doors to rooms you’ve been afraid to look into. It’s raw, radical, and transformational, so stop repressing things and start embracing what’s been there all along.

New moons always occur during the monthly conjunction of the sun and the moon, but this Scorpio-ruled lunation features a special guest star this time around: Mercury retrograde. The luminaries join forces with a reverse-trotting Mercury during this new moon, signaling a fresh start amidst — or perhaps even as a result of — the retrograde’s hindsight-oriented introspection. What have you learned from your past, and how is that shaping what comes next?

This new moon trio is also facing off with wild-child Uranus while forming a gorgeous Grand Water Trine with lucky Jupiter, down-to-business Saturn, and dreamy Neptune. Collectively, these strong aspects point toward a fruitful new beginning, full of surprises and growth. If you’re willing to embrace the unexpected nature of all things, you can build a new reality using pieces of your fantasy.

Scorpio waters run deep, but a few signs will probably sail through this lunar moment with ease. Read on to find out if you’re one of the signs least affected by November’s new moon.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) You’re fully immersed in the Scorpio vibes during this new moon, as you’re diving deep into the messy world of all things invisible — meaning hidden feelings, fears, desires, and energetic bonds are all heavy on your mind. Right now, you’re sorting through all the emotional tangles that have been shoved under the surface of your heart. By facing it all head-on, you’ll gain clarity on which boundaries you need to set or loosen to make space for growth. While your feelings may be intense during this period, you’ll probably find that most of the processing will be taking place internally, without too much disruption of your external peace. Take some time out to write in your journal or have some heart-to-hearts to make the most of these revelations, and enjoy the ride.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Mercury retrograde may have your schedule slipping right now, but this new moon is shifting you onto a whole new timeline. You’re in the midst of transforming on an inner level, and this lunation can help you externalize some of those changes through your day-to-day habits. Reflecting on what has and hasn’t been working will create more space for what your life could look like. You might naturally find yourself building up a new routine or re-aligning your priorities to take on new responsibilities. Try to take a step back from the outside noise under this new moon, as it’s important to allow your inner self to make the final judgment calls on what you’d like to move toward next.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) By the time this new moon hits, you’ll be coming off of an intense past week and a half, as Mercury is retrograding through your sign up until Nov. 18. You’ll also be on the precipice of the sun’s annual ingress into your sign, as Sagittarius season starts on Nov. 21. However, this lunation serves as a little portal of calmness, clarity, and quietness between the cosmic storms. It may feel like time is both slowing down and speeding up during this new moon, suspending you in a moment of freedom, where anything is possible and you’ve transcended the limitations that have held you back in the past. Introspection is a powerful tool now, as is intuition — so make space to listen to your higher self and allow your gut to guide you toward your next moves.

For more, check out your tarot reading.