Not many things have felt crystal clear lately, as there are currently five retrograding planets, and Mercury is one of them. This retrograde has been mixing mental signals for the past week and a half, but some deep truths are likely to be revealed under the new moon on Nov. 19 PT/Nov. 20 ET, and they’ll cut straight through the retro-haze. This deep and emotionally-charged lunation has the power to take every lesson that you’ve learned recently and alchemize it into a new era — so aligning with the spiritual meaning of November’s new moon is important for anyone who wants to tap into their own magic.

New moons are the opening phase of the monthly lunar cycle, which is why they’re often associated with the energy of new beginnings in astrology. During a new moon, the sun and moon come together at the same point in the zodiac, signifying the start of a new journey and bringing your intuition to the surface. This time around, the luminaries will also be in a perfect conjunction with Mercury retrograde, infusing the fresh-start vibes of the new moon with both the wisdom and the consequences of your past decisions.

Rising in the emotionally intense sign of Scorpio, this month’s new moon paves the way for realness, rawness, and a total immersion in your truth — so get ready to dive into the shadows and illuminate what lies beneath. Working with the spiritual meaning of Nov. 20’s new moon can help you make the most of this ultra-powerful lunar moment.

New Moon In Scorpio Spiritual Meaning

November’s new moon rises during the final days of Scorpio season, and this fixed water sign’s energy is all about digging deep and excavating the truth out of the heart of every matter — no matter how ugly, harsh, or repressed. Scorpio is co-ruled by fearless Mars and underworld-dwelling Pluto, so this new moon is unafraid to dive straight into the greatest depths to face whatever’s lurking beneath. Everyone has some secrets, hidden fears, or unspoken desires, and now’s the time to own all of it. Walk hand-in-hand with the skeletons in your closet instead of trying to run from them.

It’s impossible to talk about the spiritual meaning of November’s new moon without talking about Mercury retrograde, as during this lunation, the sun and moon will be in a perfect conjunction with the fleet-footed planet, infusing this new beginning with all of Mercury retrograde’s revelations. Sometimes you need to step back to see what’s really going on in your world, and that’s part of the beauty of this retrograde. Slowing down and backing up allows you to review your decisions, reassess the paths you’re on, and refine your plans.

Important information and clarifying bursts of intuition will strike like lightning.

Because the new moon is currently snuggled up to a reverse-shuffling Mercury, this fresh start is fully entwined with all that’s come before. The new moon and Mercury are in a gorgeous Grand Water Trine with hardworking Saturn, mystical Neptune, and abundant Jupiter, giving you the grit you need to face your truth as well as the faith to push through any dark moments. You’ve built up a whole lot of wisdom throughout your life, so distill it into something magical and live by what you’ve learned.

The new moon is also in a direct opposition to unpredictable planet Uranus, sending an electric shock right through this lunation. Important information and clarifying bursts of intuition will strike like lightning. Let the sudden shake-ups and revelations serve as a thrilling catalyst for the new era that’s beginning to unfold.

Working With The New Moon In Scorpio

If you really want to tap into your witchy power — and there’s no better time to do so than a Scorpio new moon — this is a powerful time to give scrying a try. Scrying is the practice of gazing into something reflective and interpreting the shapes, symbols, and potential images you see as a form of divination. This is the idea behind things like a crystal ball! For this particular full moon, I’d recommend using a shiny piece of obsidian crystal, a stone often used for introspection and scrying purposes, or simply gazing into a bowl of water.

When you’ve chosen your scrying tool of choice, sit comfortably with it in a dimly lit room, and have a paper and pen nearby. You can set an intention or ask a question as part of this ritual, or you can simply open yourself up to whatever the new moon wants to reveal. Once you’re ready, relax your eyes and calm your mind. Allow your gaze to lock onto the reflective surface, but don’t focus too hard on any one spot.

Your vision may get a little fuzzy or your eyes might feel like they’re starting to cross, and that’s OK! Meditate on the reflections of light in the crystal or water, and see if any shapes, patterns, symbols, or imagery emerge. Don’t think too hard about what you’re seeing, just go with the flow. As things pop up — whether visually or intuitively — write them down in your journal.