These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Least Affected During November’s New Moon

Brace yourself for major metamorphic shifts and heavy emotions because the next new moon is serving the collective a sizzling plate of desire with a side of shadow work. The November 2021 new moon will strike on Nov. 4 at 5:15 p.m. ET (2:15 p.m. PT) as it sashays in the elusive and intense sign of Scorpio, giving us all a boost of passion as we explore the depths of our psyche. Sound extreme? For some zodiac signs, this lunation is about facing their deep-seated fears — but for the zodiac signs least affected by the November 2021 new moon, it’s an occasion for exploring their passions as well as their deep, sensual desires.

If you follow astrology, you may be familiar with Scorpio’s allure and intoxicating energy. These water signs are emotion-driven and represent the metaphysical and taboo. They’re ruled by the eighth house of sex, rebirth, and transformation, and although new moons signify a fresh start by design, this particular lunation will have you feeling brand new.

Are you one of the lucky ones who will feel inspired and empowered by the scorpion’s intense energy? Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the November 2021 new moon (and thank your lucky stars while you’re at it).

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Your emotions are spared during the new moon, Cancer. You’ll be feeling oddly inspired to create under this lunation. You’re also headed for some deep feelings of passion thanks to sensual Scorpio lighting up your areas of creativity and pleasure. “Your heart is aflame after the New Moon because this is the only pure opening to new love or deeper love this year,” pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Bustle. “If you’re an artist, be sure to let the muse flow. Despite the crazy weather of this new moon, you could find that this lunation brings you many breakthroughs that make you euphoric. Be certain to get out there if single or plan extra special dates (and maybe some nights of passion) if you’re taken.”

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle No tears for you during this lunation, Capricorn. This new moon is spicing up your social life and you’ll be feeling intensely inspired to spend time with your pals. The moon is moving into your area of friendships and society, so prepare to feel the gratitude of togetherness under this lunation. “Get ready to work the crowds as you stack your calendar with as many events as possible. If you use the power of this New Moon, you’ll be filling your year with closer pals and unique adventures. Someone may even open a door to one of your most personal hopes or dreams,” explains Thomas.