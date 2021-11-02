These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Least Affected During November’s New Moon

Brace yourself for major metamorphic shifts and heavy emotions because the next new moon is serving the collective a sizzling plate of desire with a side of shadow work. The November 2021 new moon will strike on Nov. 4 at 5:15 p.m. ET (2:15 p.m. PT) as it sashays in the elusive and intense sign of Scorpio, giving us all a boost of passion as we explore the depths of our psyche. Sound extreme? For some zodiac signs, this lunation is about facing their deep-seated fears — but for the zodiac signs least affected by the November 2021 new moon, it’s an occasion for exploring their passions as well as their deep, sensual desires.
If you follow astrology, you may be familiar with Scorpio’s allure and intoxicating energy. These water signs are emotion-driven and represent the metaphysical and taboo. They’re ruled by the eighth house of sex, rebirth, and transformation, and although new moons signify a fresh start by design, this particular lunation will have you feeling brand new.
Are you one of the lucky ones who will feel inspired and empowered by the scorpion’s intense energy? Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the November 2021 new moon (and thank your lucky stars while you’re at it).