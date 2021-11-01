These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel November’s New Moon Most Intensely

We’re in the thick of Scorpio season and if you haven’t been knee-deep in your feelings yet, there’s a good chance you’ll start to feel the effects of the scorpion’s intense energy soon. That’s because the November 2021 new moon will arrive on Nov. 4 at 5:15 p.m. ET (2:15 p.m. PT) as it moves into the mysterious and passionate sign of Scorpio. This new moon also happens to be sandwiched between Mars, the planet of sex and aggression, and Mercury, the planet of mind and communication. While this certainly sounds like a lot, this lunation won’t hit all signs as intensely, so you’re going to want to know if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the November 2021 new moon.

Scorpios are elusive water signs deeply concerned with their private emotions and the taboo parts of life. If you tend to avoid your feelings or refuse to face your shadow self (aka, your darker, more unpleasant side), you may feel uneasy about accepting the challenges the new moon will bring. What’s more, both Mercury and Mars will also enter Scorpio around this time, igniting our passions and leaving the collective on edge as we calculatedly protect our hearts and minds.

New moons are all about starting fresh — and what better way to do so than to explore your darker side and confront your emotions? This lunation is going to get heavy, so if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by the November 2021 new moon, you’re in for an emotional ride of self-reflection as you face your shadow self. Read on to see if your sign fits the bill.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Things are getting tense in your close relationships, Taurus, and that’s only going to be illuminated during the new moon. Be prepared for some intense conversations with your spouse, partner, or close connections, but be careful not to respond impassionedly to others. “The coming New Moon falls in your sector of partnerships, which often gives you the opportunity to work in tandem with someone who at your side in collaboration, business, or love,” pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas tells Bustle. “You may be feeling stifled and controlled and could be demanding freedom. You could also feel pressure on the job, as you’re being tasked with working extra hard and taking on responsibility — something your partner may not be happy with.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Grab a box of tissues and that old family scrapbook, Leo, because the Scorpio new moon is making you all sorts of sentimental. Don’t be surprised if you feel especially nostalgic during this lunation as the moon moves into your area of family and roots. If you don’t feel at home these days, it might be time to look for it elsewhere, or maybe it could do you well to visit your roots or learn more about your heritage. “Do you want to move or fix up your sanctuary a bit? Also, it may be time to really think about how stable and secure your life in general is. Is it solid so you can reach for your dreams? You could find that something chaotic or dramatic happens around home or family at this time,” explains Thomas.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Ready for transformative shifts, Scorpio? Well, ready or not, you’ve got some serious reflection to do during this lunation as it moves into your native sign. This new moon is all about your revelations of self and facing parts of yourself that you don't find to be so pleasant. Take some time to sit with yourself and focus on your growth. “This is the most important New Moon of the entire year for you, so make sure that you’re taking big steps in the 10 days that follow it to create the life of your dreams,” says Thomas. “A new moon is the Universe opening a door to you and this one is in your sign, meaning you can build your fantasy into a reality now. Because of the cosmic intensity, you could find that you are seeking to assert yourself but cannot do so — either because you feel stifled, a partner is acting irrationally, or domestic concerns force you to shoulder responsibility.”