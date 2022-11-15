November 2022's New Moon Is A Prime Time For Manifestation

The past month in astrology has been rough, primarily because we’ve spent the last lunar cycle locked into eclipse season, which brought about massive revelations and shocking twists. But the moon is kicking off a refreshing new cycle — and we can follow suit. The new moon on Nov. 23 in free-spirited Sagittarius is exactly the cosmic tonic we’ve all needed to help wash away the eclipse season heaviness. The spiritual meaning of the November 2022 new moon is about celebration and expansion, and it’s bringing a gorgeous new beginning for all zodiac signs.

New moons mark the kick-off point of the monthly moon cycle, so astrologically, they’re supportive of all sorts of fresh starts and can help us embrace new opportunities. That’s why new moons are considered the most auspicious lunar phase for setting personal intentions, starting new endeavors, and opening our hearts to different energies. The November 2022 new moon is especially primed for manifestation and magic, as it’s the first lunation to hit since leaving behind the chaos of eclipse season. Taking place in the independent fire sign of Sagittarius, this new moon’s spiritual meaning calls on you to seek higher knowledge, pursue greater aspirations, and expand your perspective.

With so much potential afoot, you’ll definitely want to get in touch with the spiritual meaning of the November 2022 new moon.

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of November’s New Moon?

November’s new moon in Sagittarius finds the sun and moon together in the rainbow-chasing sign of the archer, partying alongside communicative planet Mercury and romantic planet Venus (no sign knows how to party quite like a Sagittarius). With all these personal planets clustered together in Sagittarius’ starry-eyed realm, this is a time to expand your horizons, take risks, and break out of your comfort zone. Staying stagnant simply isn’t an option under this moon’s spontaneity-loving influence — and thanks to the presence of Mercury and Venus in Sagittarius, you may be sprinkling some of this cosmic spice into your relationships and social life, too. Be prepared to try new things and branch out from your usual ways of thinking. Your beliefs are evolving and paradigms are shifting, so don’t be afraid to let go of your past ideals.

The optimistic and auspicious vibe of November’s new moon is being enhanced by a gorgeous trine aspect to the lucky planet Jupiter. Jupiter is Sagittarius’ ruling planet, so to have its blessing on this new moon via such a harmonious cosmic connection feels extra magical. Like Jupiter, Sagittarius zodiac energy is always seeking growth experiences and excitement, so this new moon’s spiritual meaning is about embracing your inner adventurer and setting your soul free.

How To Work With The November New Moon Energy

November’s new moon is radiating with the celebratory energy of fresh beginnings from every angle. Not only does it mark a fresh lunar cycle, but it also hits just one day after the start of Sagittarius season, and it’s the first new moon we’ve had since leaving behind the eclipse season. Eclipses can be unstable cosmic periods, so spells and rituals aren’t advised under their beams. But as of this new moon, we’re officially in the clear — so moon magic is back on the table. Light some candles for a new moon fire ritual, meditate with intention-amplifying crystals, or otherwise get witchy in whatever ways feel right. This is a great time to explore outside of your usual practices or belief systems, so try something different to connect with the lunar energy.

This lunation is connecting with the fortune-filled planet Jupiter, and Jupiter is all about growth and abundance — so the new moon’s spiritual meaning is about idealistically aiming higher and leveling up your aspirations. Any goals related to higher education, traveling, philosophical growth, or spiritual awakening will be especially supported now, so get out there and manifest. Pro tip: Don’t settle for what’s safe, boring, or just OK when you can shoot for the moon and potentially land amongst the stars. This lucky new moon simply won’t stand for it.