7 Dos & Don'ts For The November New Moon In Scorpio

A new month is approaching, and there’s a new moon happening right along with it. Rising on Nov. 1, the next new moon hits in the secretive and emotional sign of Scorpio, bringing forth one of the most profound moments of the season. The astrology of this lunar reset is rich with mysticism, and it also shares a date with some significant cultural celebrations that highlight people's relationship to the spiritual realm. There’s a lot of cosmic energy buzzing, so knowing the dos and don’ts of the November new moon is a must.

November’s new moon in spooky Scorpio arrives with uncannily divine timing, as Nov. 1 is a date associated with honoring the darker and more mysterious aspects of existence in various cultures and religions around the globe. For example, Mexico’s Day of the Dead and Western Christianity’s All Saints Day are celebrations to honor individuals who have passed on, and it’s also the date of Samhain — a Pagan-based holiday that begins on Halloween night.

Because of this, the new moon in Scorpio that rises each year is sometimes nicknamed “Lunar Samhain.” It’s believed that the veil between the living and the departed is thin during Samhain season, making it easy to connect with the spirit realm and penetrate the separation between these worlds — so this lunation is especially primed for witchy activity.

In addition to the spiritual significance of this new moon’s timing, it will be powerful astrological, forming a positive and stabilizing connection to down-to-business Saturn. This means it’s time to get serious about facing your truth and owning up to your responsibilities, even if you have some shame, sensitivity, or resistance around them.

If you’re ready to make the most of this meaningful lunar moment, here are some pointers on what to do and avoid during the November 2024 new moon.

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

DO: Get Witchy With It

The annual new moon in Scorpio is sometimes known as Lunar Samhain due to its proximity to the Pagan holiday of the same name. And because Samhain actually begins on Halloween and goes on through Nov. 1, this new moon is perfectly timed for some witchy activity. Whether flying on your broomstick solo or gathering with your most mystical-minded crew, plan a special ritual to honor the lunar energy. A new moon crystal meditation or manifestation spell would be perfect.

DON’T: Run From Your Fears

This new moon will be in a supportive trine aspect with serious planet Saturn, so trust that some helpful but sobering reality checks are to come. Between Scorpio’s truth-seeking energy and Saturn’s tough-love-wielding influence, this lunation is an important time to face your fears and deal with the skeletons in your closet. Ignoring something that makes you anxious won’t make it go away, so deal with things head-on — you’ll probably find they aren’t as scary as you imagined.

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

DO: Embrace Transformation

With both the sun and moon together in Scorpio, transformation is a major cosmic theme — as this fixed water sign is all about embracing life’s inevitable cycles, and rising from the ashes renewed, like a Phoenix. So under the invisible rays of this lunar reset, allow yourself to change, evolve, and shapeshift into the version of yourself you’re supposed to be. By leaving your comfort zone, you may be stepping deeper into yourself.

DON’T: Ignore Your Intuition

Spiritual planet Neptune is in a gorgeous grand water trine with mental Mercury and passion-fueled Mars at the time of this new moon, so it’s likely that your intuitive senses are more on point than usual. Lean into the introspective energy of the new moon and clear your mind of distractions that may keep you from connecting with your inner voice. Once you figure out how to quiet the outside chatter, trust your instincts and intuition will come naturally.

DO: Embrace Your Creative Side

Speaking of the grand water trine happening alongside the new moon, numinous Neptune is the planet associated with dreams, visions, and artistic endeavors. Because it’s vibing with clever Mercury and courageous Mars alongside the new moon, it’s a great time to express yourself and take action on your most magical ideas. Use the fresh-start energy of the new moon to dive into something creative and be a little whimsical.

Dusan Stankovic/E+/Getty Images

DON’T: Resort To Being Petty

Scorpio zodiac energy is deep and emotionally aware, but, on a bad day, it can also bring out people’s vindictive or power-hungry sides. At the time of the new moon, Scorpio’s two cosmic rulers — Pluto and Mars — will be facing off with one another in the skies, potentially giving you the urge to act from a place of pettiness or dive head-first into a red-hot desire for revenge. But being spiteful and stooping down to a not-so-honorable level isn’t a good way to spend your energy during this lunation. Instead, try to accept the things that hurt and refocus your energy on how to set stronger boundaries.

DO: Connect With Your Ancestors

This new moon falls on the same day as the Day of the Dead, All Saints Day, and Samhain —significant cultural celebrations that honor those who have passed on. Because new moons are introspective periods in general, it makes it an even more powerful time for connecting with your ancestors and paying homage to those you may have lost. Do this by putting pictures of departed loved ones on an altar along with some offerings, lighting a candle of remembrance, or even simply researching your family tree to learn more about your personal history.