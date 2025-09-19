The Spiritual Meaning Of This Year's Autumnal Equinox

Autumn girlies unite! Big energetic shifts are in the air, as September not only coincides with the powerful magic of eclipse season, but it also heralds in the autumnal equinox, which is the first official day of fall here in the Northern hemisphere. In 2025, this celestial event takes place on Sept. 22, and it serves as the exact midpoint between the summer and winter solstices. It’s a significant occurrence in both astrology and astronomy, and the spiritual meaning of the autumn equinox is also acknowledged by cultures around the world — so aligning with its energy can help you find grounding during this seasonal transition.

Equinoxes refer to the two points of the year during which the sun journeys over the celestial equator, creating a perfectly equal number of daylight and nighttime hours on the date they occur. The autumn equinox — as opposed to the spring equinox in March — marks the transition out of the long days of summer and into the darker half of the year, where the hours of night outnumber the hours of light. From the autumn equinox onward, the sun will set a little earlier with each passing day until the winter solstice on Dec. 21, which is the shortest day of the year.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

The autumn equinox is also considered a day of great spiritual significance. Festivals observing this equinox are held throughout Europe, Asia, and the Americas, and there are holidays based around its date in religions such as Buddhism, Judaism, and modern Paganism. Many traditional autumn equinox celebrations center around honoring the harvest that comes after summer’s abundance, and encourage a show of gratitude for all that’s been reaped from the seeds sown in seasons prior.

The spiritual meaning of this special date still rings true today, and understanding it can help ground you as you embrace the seasonal transition. Here’s everything to know about the autumn equinox 2025.

When Is The Autumn Equinox?

This year’s autumnal equinox occurs on Sept. 22 at 2:19 p.m. ET — so go ahead and treat yourself to a fall beverage or baked good in celebration on that Monday afternoon. The time of the equinox varies slightly year to year, but it almost always takes place between Sept. 22 and Sept. 23.

miodrag ignjatovic/E+/Getty Images

The Astrology Of Autumn Equinox 2025

The autumn equinox carries major significance in Western astrology, as this astronomical event always coincides with the sun’s entrance into the cardinal air sign of Libra. The symbolism of this solar ingress fits beautifully with the autumn equinox’s spiritual meaning, as Libra is represented by the balancing scales, and its energy is about bringing harmony to your life and finding equilibrium between extremes — much in the way the autumn equinox is equal parts daylight and darkness, and the midpoint between the longest and shortest days of the year.

Temperance and moderation are such meaningful practices during this period.

This year, the astrology of the autumn equinox is particularly mystical and abundant. As the sun enters Libra, it’ll immediately light up a gorgeous Grand Air Trine with transformational Pluto and surprise-loving Uranus, activating the zodiac’s three air signs with cosmic magic. This lucky alignment brings the potential for exciting surprises, growth-oriented realizations, and a deeper sense of self-confidence. Both the moon and mental planet Mercury will also be in Libra at the time of the equinox, further emphasizing the importance of balance in both the mind and the heart.

This equinox is also coming on the heels of a powerful solar eclipse in Virgo, which peaks less than 24 hours prior and is the second eclipse this month. The energetic echoes of this intense lunation will still be reverberating during the equinox, as the eclipse portal begins to close and the autumnal portal opens. Expect to feel more emotionally-charged in the processing of meaningful shifts.

Autumn Equinox Spiritual Meaning

The start of a new season is always notable, as it generally coincides with a change in weather, a new portion of your wardrobe becoming relevant, and a fresh batch of flavor options for your morning latte. The shift from summer to autumn is perhaps one of the most beloved vibe-wise (thank you, pumpkin spice, crunchy leaves, and Gilmore Girls) — and understanding the spiritual meaning of the autumn equinox can make this transition even more meaningful.

Symbolically, the equinox is all about finding balance as you leave behind the abundant energy of summer and begin preparing for the sparseness of winter. Summer is marked by long and languid days full of sunshine, ripe and succulent fruits, and a time to enjoy indulgence and abundance. But along with the first flickers of autumn — with its shorter days and chillier nights — also comes the awareness that the harvest of summer’s bounty will inevitably shrink as winter approaches. This is exactly why temperance and moderation are such meaningful practices during this period, as well as expressing more gratitude for all that life has provided to you.

Nata Serenko/Moment/Getty Images

If you’re looking for ways to honor the spiritual meaning of the autumn equinox, you can start by simply trying to embrace a more temperate approach and smooth over any areas of your life that feel imbalanced. Tap into Libra season’s diplomatic vibes by working on resolving conflicts and leveling out your playing field before winter’s harshness settles in. Are there things currently being taken for granted that you should appreciate more? Are there matters that need to be taken care of before hibernation season comes along and puts a damper on your energy? Make compromises and course corrections around anything that’s out of whack.

September’s equinox is also peak harvest time, so focus more on appreciating the beauty that’s all around you and basking in the gratitude of all that you’re juicing from summer’s abundance. This can be as simple as enjoying some of the many delights of this season — such as carving pumpkins, making apple cider, admiring the changing colors of the natural landscape, or decorating your home with gourds or other fall-themed decorations.