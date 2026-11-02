Your November Money Horoscope

When it comes to work and money, the astrology of November is a mixed bag. Communication, logistics, and matters of worth are heavily impacted by the messy combination of the Mercury and Venus retrogrades for the first half of the month, which makes it difficult to launch projects or make sound investments. Thankfully, it won’t take long for energy to pick up speed again, so every zodiac sign should be ready to jump into action. Everyone’s money horoscope for November 2026 is packed with energy shifts, so you’ll want to be in the know on how it might affect your career and cash flow.

With both luxury-loving Venus and mental planet Mercury backspinning until Nov. 13, there’s a high chance of second-guessing financial decisions, feeling out of touch with your career goals, or running into communication issues at work. However, the first week of November offers a moment of relief and clarity with the Mercury cazimi — aka the conjunction between Mercury retrograde and the sun — that hits on Nov. 4. You may finally find a piece of information you’ve been looking for or a missing link might click into place, making it easier to learn from past mistakes and use the experience to shape your next steps. They say hindsight is 20/20, and this week, it really feels like it. The new moon that peaks a few days later, on Nov. 8 PT / Nov. 9 ET, helps you emotionally invest in your goals and get real about what it will take to reach success.

The end of Mercury and Venus retrogrades will bring a pleasant blast of momentum and clear-mindedness, and this craving for change is made more powerful by the rare mid-month triple conjunction of ambitious Mars, abundant Jupiter, and the South Node of Destiny. It’s easy to get overconfident professionally or financially right now, especially if you’re working within your comfort zone. Instead, focus on identifying the things you’ve become complacent about and see if you can focus on letting go of bad habits, whether relating to your work ethic or your spending routine.

The week leading up to Thanksgiving is packed with buzzy planetary action, so you’ll want to lock in if you need to finish any pre-holiday work tasks. Sagittarius season starts on Nov. 21 ET / Nov. 22 PT, giving everyone a greater tolerance for risk and a desire to experience new things. This is a fabulous time to pursue a new field of study or further education, especially if it could lead to a pay raise or a more fulfilling career path. The full Beaver Moon on Nov. 24 encourages everyone to think outside the box, and be more innovative and non-traditional in the way they approach money and work. The following day, passionate planet Mars leaves Leo and enters the meticulous and detail-oriented sign of Virgo. Prepare to get ultra micro and organized when it comes to going after your goals.

Here’s your work and money horoscope for November 2026.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Mercury retrograde has you digging deep into the messiest parts of your financial entanglements for the first two weeks of November. The new moon on Nov. 8/9 specifically is a great opportunity to either collect on money owed to you or finally pay off a lingering debt. Focus on being more independent and uncomplicating your finances. The full moon two weeks later opens up lines of communication, allowing you to have envelope-pushing conversations that could generate some cutting-edge ideas at work. Plus, ambitious Mars entering your productivity zone on Nov. 25 gives you all the motivation you need to get organized and tackle your tasks.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Venus retrograde has you in reprioritization mode when it comes to your energy and resources. Spend some time during the middle of the month rebuilding your schedule and changing up your work routine to be more aligned with your current professional and financial goals. The full moon on Nov. 24 asks you to think outside the box when it comes to handling your cash. You may find yourself drawn to a less conventional financial opportunity or an exciting but higher-risk investment. Perhaps it’s time to take a leap of faith — sometimes that’s what brings the biggest payoff.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Mercury retrograde might turn your schedule upside down during the first half of November, so give yourself extra wiggle room when booking meeting times and double-check the details of your professional deadlines. The new moon on Nov. 8/9 might inspire more effective, creative, and productive ways of working, and the whole middle of the month is a good time to put these new ideas into practice. The full moon in your sign on Nov. 24 lights up your most unique and unusual talents — and right now, being a little weird might be exactly what gains you the most respect. Be yourself and you’ll attract more opportunities.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) You’ve got a lot of motivation when it comes to pursuing your money goals this month, but don’t get too overzealous or overconfident. It’s easy to find yourself in the same financial situations over and over again if you keep making the same mistakes or decisions. Perhaps it’s time to explore a different route to success. Once Sagittarius season hits on Nov. 21/22, you’ll be ready to lock in and get productive. The final days of the month are particularly powerful when it comes to establishing yourself as an authority in your field, and your work ethic is what will make the biggest impression. Show everyone what you’ve got.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Motivation is on your side this month, and if you’re willing to push the limits of your comfort zone, you might find that you’re able to attract abundance with more ease. Focus on clearing any emotional blockages that might be causing you to second guess your ambitions or ability to succeed. Once go-getter Mars hits your money sector on Nov. 25, it’s time to do some number crunching. Use this last week of the month to put together a personal budget, review your finances ahead of the holidays, and start planning out your Black Friday shopping list.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Venus retrograde is completely changing the way you think about your finances, so by the middle of the month, expect to have a new perspective on what’s really worth investing your time and money into. Address anything that feels imbalanced in the way you’re spending. The full moon on Nov. 24 brings a powerful moment of growth in your career. If there were ever a time to break out of usual box and try something less conventional, this is it — especially since motivating planet Mars enters your sign the very next day, giving you the confidence and energy you need to succeed.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) If you do any holiday gift shopping during the first two weeks of November, make sure to save your receipts, as Mercury retrograde could be mixing up details and blurring information when it comes to your financial life. Wait until the second half of the month to lay out a new budget for yourself or make any big money moves. The full moon on Nov. 24 is ultra supportive when it comes to exploring higher education or certifications that could earn you better paying jobs. What makes you feel excited and interested in the world around you? That’s a good place to start when it comes to opening new doors for yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’re extra ambitious about your work-related goals this month, and luck is on your side. However, you may have to face some of the shadowy and less evolved parts of yourself in order to reach the heights you’d like to. Don’t be afraid to shed old identities, especially under the reinvigorating new moon on Nov. 8/9. Money matters take a front seat once Sagittarius season starts, and you can use the full moon on Nov. 24 to pay off debt and clear your slate of unnecessary financial obligations. Sticking to a disciplined routine during the last days of the month could result in some lucrative changes. Consistency is key.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) The new moon on Nov. 8/9 might not bring a lot of action for you, but it can be a powerful point of reflection that’ll help you get in tune with whatever next steps you plan to take in your career. Press pause on other people’s advice for a minute and try to hear your inner voice instead. Once your birthday season starts, your confidence and charisma will be sparkling, making it easy to sweet talk yourself into a good deal. Use your charm! Your career ambitions skyrocket starting Nov. 25, as Mars lights up your professional sector with motivation, bravery, and a competitive edge.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) It might be hard to connect with your greater purpose career-wise during the first half of November, as Venus retrograde has you reevaluating what’s worth your professional efforts and what’s not. Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde can make the logistics of group work more complicated, so it’s a good time to practice being more flexible and collaborative with colleagues. The full moon on Nov. 24 brings a productive reset, encouraging you to break free of bad work habits and embrace a routine that’s more tailored to your unique ways of getting things done. Making these changes can start opening doors to new opportunities almost immediately.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Logistics in your professional life might feel messy for the first half of November, as you’re likely to hit some frustrating delays or communication issues. However, the new moon on Nov. 8/9 might help to change your perspective, allowing you to see these career roadblocks in a new light. Perhaps certain goals of yours need a little more time to cook. The full moon two weeks later brings lots of creative inspiration that can be channeled into your work or turned into a lucrative passion project. Now through the end of the month is also a good time to pursue investors or seek out a business partner.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) The retrograde energy may be messy, but this month is still a highly productive time for you. If you stack your time right, you’ve got an opportunity to get much more organized and develop a solid routine. Of course, you have to be willing to ditch some of your not-so-great habits regarding discipline, timing, and spending. Sagittarius season connects you to your greater career ambitions, encouraging more optimism — so show up to your goals with courage and confidence. Honoring whatever feels like your true purpose is likely to create more opportunities for financial growth now, too.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.