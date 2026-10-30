Your November Astrology Forecast

Autumn’s veil is thin, daylight saving time has come to an end, the holidays are quickly approaching — and the astrology of November perfectly embodies this push and pull of inner reflection versus outward momentum. The first half of the month gets a bit bogged down with retrograde drama, but things start picking up speed after that, giving everyone a chance to embrace a fresh start during these final months of the year. There are some rare and exciting alignments happening this month, too, so you’ll want to take note of the major astrological events of November 2026.

Scorpio season’s emotional depth and raw desire for truth dominates the majority of November, and the vibes are even more introspective than usual thanks to the Mercury retrograde that’s raging here until Nov. 13. Venus retrograde is also in the mix for that same period of time, so the first half of the month is a time to review and adjust imbalances in relationships, as well as dig up any feelings, fears, or facts that have been buried out of sight. A breakthrough could come around Nov. 4, as that’s the date Mercury meets the sun for a Mercury cazimi, while lover Venus finds support from lucky Jupiter, allowing you to bring more understanding to a strained romantic dynamic.

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The new moon in Scorpio hits on Nov. 8 PT / Nov. 9 ET, helping you purge some of the baggage you’ve been carrying around over the past weeks, and allowing you to see your next steps more clearly. The middle of month finds abundant planet Jupiter, assertive Mars, and the space-clearing South Node in a tight three-way conjunction, which emphasizes the power of ditching your comfort zone and releasing yourself from whatever’s been keeping you stagnant.

Get ready for a vibe check, because the free-spirited vibes of Sagittarius season take over the solar scene starting Nov. 21 PT / Nov. 22 ET. Shake off the seriousness and enjoy some festive seasonal fun! An electrifying and eccentric full moon in Gemini rises two days later, bringing an opportunity to crack open your mind and tune into a completely fresh approach — even if that means taking the road less traveled. You’ll be able to execute your full moon plans with extra-fine precision thanks to action-oriented Mars entering detail-oriented Virgo the very next day.

That’s all just the tip of the cosmic iceberg when it comes to the many planetary trials and tribulations that are on the books this month. Read on for your full November 2026 astrology forecast.

Mercury Cazimi & Big Retrograde Energy

In case you missed it, November kicks off in the thick of two very impactful retrogrades — both Mercury and Venus, to be exact — so the fresh-start energy that often accompanies a new month might feel sloggier and slower than usual. However, a bright spot in the current Mercury retrograde cycle arrives on Nov. 4, which is when Mercury aligns with the sun for a Mercury cazimi. This conjunction offers a moment of clarity amidst the backspin’s logistical complications, so if you need to make a decision before the middle of the month, this is a good time.

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Scorpio Vibes & A Potent New Moon

Scorpio season feels like it's hitting especially hard this year, especially with Mercury retrograding alongside the sun in this intensity-loving water sign. The cosmic scorpion will really hit its stride on Nov. 8 PT / Nov. 9 ET, which is when the new moon in Scorpio peaks in the heavens. New moons often bring new beginnings, but with all the retrograde energy, it’s especially important to consider the past when planning for the future. Facing your shadow side now will give you the power you need to make a full transformation.

A Lucky Friday The 13th

Who says Friday The 13th has to bring bad vibes or misfortune? This month could break that curse, as both Venus and Mercury wrap up their retrogrades today. This comes after six emotionally-draining weeks of backspinning for Venus, which overlapped with three messy weeks for Mercury. Because both of these personal planets are stationing direct at once, you’re likely to feel a fresh gust of momentum and clarity. Relationships may start settling down into refreshing new dynamics, while logistical matters will feel less tangly and start to pick up speed again.

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A Rare Mars-Jupiter Alignment In Leo

This month delivers a very rare and powerful alignment of cosmic forces, as go-getter Mars meets with Midas-touch Jupiter in the last few degrees of sunny Leo on Nov. 16. Mars’ red-hot motivation combined with Jupiter’s expansive desire for growth can make the whole middle of the month a fabulous time to break out of your comfort zone and make big moves. These two planets will also be joining forces with the release-oriented South Node of Destiny, making this a time to flush away anything that you know needs to go.

Partying Into Sagittarius Season

Scorpio season pulled everyone under the surface and into the depths — in relationships, logistical matters, and beyond. But on Nov. 21 PT / Nov. 22 ET, the sun brings a much-needed vibe switch as it enters the mutable fire sign of Sagittarius. This officially heralds Sagittarius season, which is a time to tap into your inner adventure-seeker and embrace new experiences. This zodiac sign is known for its optimism, good luck, spontaneity, and free-spirited vibe, so it’s perfect for shaking off the weight of Mercury and Venus retrogrades and getting festive ahead of the holidays.

Channel your energy into being organized.

A Freaky Full Moon In Gemini

Just two days into Sagittarius season, the sun and moon will find themselves at odds with each other in the zodiac, forging this month’s full Beaver Moon. This lunation is hitting in the chatty and curious sign of Gemini, highlighting matters of communication, social connection, and open-mindedness. The moon will be in a tight conjunction with shock-artist planet Uranus, flavoring this entire moment with the potential for sudden plot twists, electrifying revelations, and unexpected changes of heart. Keep an open mind and pay attention to what this buzzy energy is pushing you toward and away from. Don’t be afraid to be unconventional.

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Get Meticulous With Mars In Taurus

After two months in fiery and ego-driven Leo, passionate planet Mars is moving into Virgo’s earthy and grounded terrain on Nov. 25. Virgo zodiac energy is highly observant and driven by details. With ambitious and action-oriented Mars here, it’s time to get meticulous in how you move and aim for perfection. Your hawk-eyed attentiveness will have you locking in on your goals with expert precision, and you’ll probably feel more motivated by a desire to improve things. Knocking tedious tasks off your to-do list is easier than usual now, so get micro with your action plans and channel your energy into being organized.

A Chain-Breaking Uranus-Pluto Trine

There’s magic in the air during Thanksgiving weekend, as the two faraway powerhouse planets Uranus and Pluto will be making a rare and highly auspicious trine to each other on Nov. 29. Underworld-dwelling Pluto symbolizes transformation and tectonic shifts, while wild-child Uranus brings innovation, unexpected change, and blasts of inspiration. With these two slow-moving cosmic forces vibing with each other so beautifully, this can be a time for meaningful breakthroughs, positive shifts in power dynamics, and a total reconstruction of the current paradigm — both on a personal and collective level.