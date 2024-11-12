November’s astrology has already taken everyone on a wild ride, but the full moon rising on Nov. 15 is set to bring about even more surprises. November’s full moon happens to be the last supermoon of the year — meaning it’s peaking closer to the earth than usual, and will appear extra large and bright in the sky as a result. Symbolically, this lunation is hitting just as close to home and feeling equally supercharged. The spiritual meaning of November’s full moon will highlight the things that truly matter to you and shift the way you think about your values. Under these lunar vibes, you should expect the unexpected.

Full moons are the midpoint of the monthly lunar cycle, during which the sun and moon are at odds with each other in the zodiac and the face of the moon is fully illuminated. This cosmic tension works energy into a climax and pulls people’s emotions to the surface, making it a powerful time to bring endeavors to fruition or let go of what needs to be released. The November full moon takes place in the diligent and down-to-earth sign of Taurus, bringing some much-needed groundedness to what’s otherwise a fairly unpredictable lunation. Taurus zodiac energy can be risk-averse, but this full moon is opening some exciting new doors, so straying from your comfort zone now is necessary.

The year is almost over, so every full moon counts — and by aligning with the spiritual meaning of November’s full moon, you can milk it for every drop of its magic. Here’s everything you need to know.

Milamai/Moment/Getty Images

What’s The Spiritual Meaning Of November’s Beaver Moon?

The full moon that takes place in November is sometimes dubbed the Beaver Moon, and this nickname is derived from the fact that beavers typically begin seeking shelter from the looming winter cold during this period of the year. It’s still autumn, but November marks a shift toward the chilliest and darkest portion of the year in North America — so it makes sense that this lunation has also been historically called the Frost Moon or Freezing Moon, too. If you want to look at this lunar lore more symbolically, you can think of this full moon as an illumination of all the things you need to feel warm and safe as you face the increasingly cold temperatures and darker days of the upcoming season. Plus, this Beaver Moon takes place in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, which is fitting, as this stability-seeking zodiac energy is all about being pragmatic and focusing on material matters.

Boogich/E+/Getty Images

But do you know what the most important thing to have in your toolbox is as you approach a time of scarcer resources? It’s the ability to roll with life’s changes and keep an open mind — and that’s exactly what the spiritual meaning of November’s full moon is all about. The moonlight may be shining through the grounding lens of Taurus, but thanks to some of the planetary action surrounding it, this lunation has a much wilder and more unpredictable edge that’ll throw some excitement into the mix, too.

The full moon will be tightly aligned with the unconventional planet Uranus, infusing the whole lunation with an electric shock of rebelliousness and a sprinkling of chaos. Meanwhile, this moon-Uranus combo is sweetly supported by the intuitive planet Neptune, heightening psychic senses and emotions, and giving your dreams a chance to test the waters of reality. With these two faraway planets so closely tied up in the Taurean full moon vibe, you might find that you’re interested in stretching the corners of your comfort zone a little bit further than normal, making more room in your heart to collect the things you care about. Your needs, values, and desires are always shifting, so don’t trap yourself in a box that hinders your growth. Your ability to evolve is essential to your quality of life. In fact, it’s essential to survival.

How To Work With The Beaver Moon Energy

Scorpio season is in full swing, so you’ve been submerged in your emotions and swimming through the deepest corners of your psyche for the past few weeks. But this full moon rises directly across the zodiac, in sensual Taurus. Because of that, one of the best ways to stay grounded during this lunation is to tune into your physical senses. Pay attention to your physical reactions to things. Is something you usually enjoy suddenly making you feel lethargic or antsy? Are you getting a gut feeling about something? Sometimes your body knows things even before your mind does. And because so much energy will shift unexpectedly during this full moon, allow all of your senses to guide you.

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

Ultimately, the spiritual meaning of November’s full moon reminds you that no matter how much practical planning you do, the universe still has a way of throwing you curveballs — but maybe that’s not a bad thing! Life’s surprises keep you sharp and on your toes, preventing you from becoming stagnant and forcing you to continually develop new skills. So under this Beaver Moon, embrace the sudden twists and turns that reshape your current path. Once you figure out how to navigate them, you’ll realize they’re leading you toward unimaginably exciting places you otherwise could have overlooked. You can still find safety beyond the familiar.