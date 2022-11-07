Manifestation Gets Messy During Full Moons, So Try These Ideas Instead

You may want to hold off on your manifestation practices right now. Arriving on Nov. 8, the November 2022 full Beaver moon lunar eclipse enters steadfast Taurus, prescribing twists of fate and emotional revelations. With this unruly eclipse disturbing our foundations and forcing us out of our comfort zones, it’s not the appropriate time to send your desires out into the universe. While attracting your dream life during an eclipse is generally a no-no, you can still ring in good vibes with these alternatives to November 2022 full moon manifestations.

Essentially, manifestation is the practice of attracting your dreams by sincerely believing they’ve already come true. The full moons are typically the perfect full circle moment to culminate your manifestations — but because of the eclipse’s chaotic vibes, it can throw us off course or cause us to make hasty decisions. For that reason, this eclipse in headstrong Taurus is more about reflecting than it is about taking action.

“The total lunar eclipse in Taurus is exactly conjunct Uranus which means you should expect the unexpected,” Desiree Roby Antila, an astrologer and author of Sun Signs In Love tells Bustle. “Rather than trying to prepare for what is about to come, just let it come without resisting the change.”

Taurus is all about security, self-worth, and material possessions. How you relate to the things you own and your relationship with your self-value will come up during this eclipse and it’ll be challenging to ignore the changes that need to be made in order for you to thrive as your best self. This is a powerful moment to step back and reflect on how you relate to these areas of life and on the milestones you’ve had this year. “This is a north node eclipse which will open us up to new possibilities and realities if we do not resist the change,” Antila explains. “Whatever happens is happening for you, not to you.”

Read on for November 2022 full moon manifestation ideas.

1. Write Down What You Want To Release

Because the dramatics of the eclipse can hinder reason and practicality, this is more of a time to take stock rather than attract your desires. When it comes to making space for good vibes, it helps to keep a record of the things you want to release that you can revisit post-eclipse. “Write down the things you want to let go of, and then check back in a week once the energy of the eclipse has passed to see if you still feel the same way,” Antila explains. “If you do, then you know it is time for action.”

2. Meditate To Receive Downloads

Eclipses bestow intense revelations that can seem rash at first, but they’re ultimately there to further the plot of your personal developments. Rather than fear the changes that may come, absorb this uncertain energy and allow the Universe’s messages to channel through you by means of meditation. “This shift in perspective is critical, even though you may not always like what you see,” Antila says. “Clear away what no longer serves you to make room for what this eclipse is trying to bring you.”

3. Shed Unwanted Belongings

Decluttering and cleaning aren’t exclusive to spring. With Taurus ruling our assets and material possessions, this eclipse is a perfect time to part ways with things that don’t bring joy or take up more space than you need. “Items hold energy, and seeing that this eclipse is in tangible Taurus, it is the perfect time to remove any stagnant energy from your home and space to allow the new in,” explains Antila. “During lunar eclipses, we are encouraged to let go of whatever is no longer serving the soul.”

4. Reflect On Your Destiny

The eclipse is sitting on the nodes of destiny, which according to Antila, are sort of like chapters in a book. “They tell a story specific to the houses that they fall to in your natal chart,” she explains. “Reflecting back to see what happened on those eclipses tells that story, which becomes crucial in understanding what the universe is trying to tell you.” Take this time to review your growth this year. That can look like sifting through photos in your camera roll and revisiting old journal entries.

Despite the eclipse stirring up drama, it marks a beautiful moment to pause and reflect. The twists and turns of this lunation may cause you to feel uncomfortable, but it’s for a good reason. The north nodes are aligning you with your destiny, so instead of resisting change, embrace them — they’re meant to be.

Expert:

Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author