New Week's New Moon Is Going To Be A Spooky One

October is full of many spooky happenings, and the October 2020 new moon that rises on October 16 is no exception. This moon phase marks the lunar midpoint between the two full moons that are book-ending the month of October with intensity, and it'll be just as fraught. This lunation is also caught in the middle of crisis-inducing planetary square-off that'll make our heads spin — so you'll want to know exactly how the October 2020 new moon will affect your zodiac sign.

This new moon takes place in the diplomatic and social sign of Libra, which typically offers us a harmonious chance at a new beginning, especially when it comes to partnerships and legal matters. And while all of this still applies, this particular Libra season lunation arrives amidst a sort of astrological hurricane. Just three days prior to this new moon, Mercury retrograde fall 2020 begins (joining Mars, Uranus, and Neptune, which are also retrograde), which is slowing us down and messing with our vibes. But the moon itself will find itself entangled in a mess of its own, too, as it'll be locked in a tight power struggle with harsh planets Mars, Saturn, and Pluto, which can bring up rage, resentment, and rocky emotional waves.

Because this lunation takes place in Libra, embracing balance in our lives is the key to coming out of this moon-mess feeling empowered. Rather than putting up a fight against our frustrations, we should find ways to promote peace. Being diplomatic rather than aggressive will be more effective in diffusing drama and bringing about harmony under October's new moon moment, so take a deep breath and summon your inner mediator as you weigh the gravity of each of your decisions.

Now that you have a handle on the lunar vibes, get the full scoop on how the October 2020 new moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ready for some good news and bad news, Aries? Bad news first: This new moon opposes Mars retrograde in your sign, which can cause friction in partnerships and bring out the worst of your wild competitive streak. But the good news is that you can use this burst of intensity to start anew within your partnerships. Sexual tension is at a high (and so is your motivation to build closer bonds). Strike a balance.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This new moon is offering you a chance to bring structure and harmony to your schedule, Taurus — so don't clutter up your calendar with tedious distractions. While part of you may feel restless and eager to prove all that you can handle, remember that prioritizing your wellness is equally important. Diplomatically decline any unnecessary plans or projects, and don't bite off more than you can chew.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This lunation marks a stellar opportunity to plant seeds for a passion project or creative endeavor that can bring a whole lot of joy to your life, Gemini — so long as you're willing to work through the obstacles first. If you can manage to breathe through your frustrations under this new moon and keep your eye on the prize, you can use this energy to build something beautiful for yourself. Put your artistic talents to work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This new moon is pulling you in all sorts of emotional directions, Cancer, and it could be tough to keep your feelings from taking over. Some deep experiences and memories are being activated by this lunation, which makes it a good time to stay home, get cozy, and spend some quality time with yourself or your closest loved ones. Bring some balance to your internal landscape and external world by nurturing yourself.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

It's been a social month for you so far, despite the general astrological chaos, so this new moon is conducive to smoothing out any issues in the communication department (insofar as Mercury retrograde will allow, anyway). Take stock of your day-to-day tasks and the people you come in contact with, and try to find ways to make these little details in your life more harmonious and smooth-running.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

If you've been focused on cleaning up your finances or creating a budget, now is the perfect cosmic opportunity to start anew. You've been ditching bad habits and trying to let go of scarcity-based fears, and now it's time to start building a solid foundation for your resources. Your quest to financial freedom may require you to navigate some roadblocks and do some problem-solving — but thankfully, Virgo, that's your specialty.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It's your annual new moon, Libra, which means it's one of the most meaningful moments of the year to embrace a balanced and beautiful new beginning within yourself. However, this lunation comes with a hefty side of drama, so expect to feel discord within your partnerships and within the deepest parts of yourself. If you can accept things as they are and keep the peace, then you'll be able to emerge on the other side as a stronger, more powerful version of yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Sometimes the most intense storms result in the biggest and brightest rainbows, Scorpio — and this new moon could mark a turning point within the dreamiest, most ethereal parts of yourself. Now is a chance to get in touch with your spiritual side and strengthen your relationship to your unconscious truth, so think of all the lunar drama as a simple challenge to help sharpen the clarity of your third-eye vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

There's no better time to get socially active within your community, Sag, and now's the time for you to step into your role as a diplomatic and influential part of the pack. While you're certainly experiencing tension within the realms of love and money under this new moon, you'll find that your frustrations can be channeled into action if you focus on collaborative efforts. Grab your closest friends and start speaking out on what matters — you'll be surprised at the change you can spur.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

There's a ton of focus and energy on your career right now, Capricorn, and you have an opportunity to start something new and different — but there's a storm that needs to be weathered first. Your view of external and internal self is full of tension, and it's making you reevaluate your role in the public eye. If you can embrace the middle road and weigh each decision about your job consciously, you'll start to pave a new path toward your professional goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

This powerful lunation is capable of catalyzing huge shifts in your philosophies and the way you see the world, Aquarius. With so many tensions rising and resentments building all around you, you're able to feel in your soul how this disharmony affects you. Step away from the eye of this cosmic storm and take a balanced, objective approach to the energies at play. Allow your opinions to form on a fresh slate.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

You've been deep in your ocean of feelings all month so far, Pisces, but this new moon offers you a new opportunity to explore your deepest desires, set proper boundaries around intimacy, and destroy taboos. While the current cosmic scene feels like utter chaos, you're spending this lunation swimming into the hidden parts of your subconscious and vowing to embrace what's inside of you — and these discoveries will make you even stronger through vulnerability.