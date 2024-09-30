Your October Money Horoscope

Your money horoscope for October is all about finding financial equilibrium. It’s Libra season, and the harmony-seeking sign of the scales inspires you to balance out your bank accounts and sweet-talk your colleagues. With logistical planet Mercury traveling alongside the sun in this intellectual air sign until Oct. 13, it’s a great time to have diplomatic conversations and practice moderation in your spending. Splurging is totally justified when it’s also paired with some efforts to save.

The solar eclipse on Oct. 2 kicks off the month with intensity, and when it comes to finances and career matters, the earth zodiac signs should especially buckle up for a wild ride. Eclipses are chaotic! If you want to make lucrative money moves or launch new projects, the second week of October is a much better time to act.

On Oct. 8, mental Mercury forms a lucky trine to abundant planet Jupiter, so million-dollar ideas are aplenty. The sun mirrors this Jupiterian connection on Oct. 13, giving you the confidence you need to pursue new income sources or otherwise invite some good fortune in your life.

The full moon in Aries on Oct. 17 is full of tension. It’s challenging you to find your voice and summon your leadership skills. You may have to push through obstacles or overcome emotional triggers, but trust yourself.

Scorpio season starts on Oct. 22, so use its raw and investigative energy to dig deep into your psyche and unpack some of your more repressed impulses, hang-ups, or fears about money. It’s time to clear your cache and make space for abundance.

As the month wraps up, it may be better to do a money-attracting meditation or make a luxurious Pinterest board of your dream life rather than actually trying to pour your cash into something. That’s because number-crunching Mercury will be facing off with unpredictable Uranus, potentially bringing unexpected expenses or last-minute changes about an important decision. However, Mercury will be vibing with whimsical Neptune at the same time, so your imagination will be lit up with all sorts of creative visions and intuitive vibes.

Read on for your zodiac sign’s money horoscope.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Business partnerships could flourish during Libra season, so channel its diplomatic vibes to secure some solid contracts or agreements. Conversations could be especially fruitful around Oct. 8, so plan to bring up issues with a boss or colleague around that time. The latter half of the month is a good time to focus on taking care of lingering debts, which could mean setting more cash aside for your credit card payments or following up with a friend who owes you money. Tread lightly during the full moon in your sign on Oct. 17, as you may have your plate full with work stress and interpersonal drama.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) With Libra season at the helm, the first half of the month is a great time to focus on boosting your productivity and time management at work. The eclipse on Oct. 2 could throw a wrench in your schedule, but prioritizing lucrative activities will be a lot easier during the second week of the month. Working toward a raise or new income stream will feel right. Abundant planet Jupiter starts retrograding in your money sector on Oct. 9, so think about your philosophies around finances and how they may have changed over the past six months. Implement what rings true and toss the rest. Don’t be surprised if you get a sudden cash gift from someone sometime after the full moon on Oct. 17. You may have a debt repaid.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Inspiration strikes under the solar eclipse on Oct. 2, and with action-oriented Mars in your finance zone all month, this week is ideal for power moves in your career or long-term investments. The second week of the month is perfect for focusing on any creative side hustles that you’ve been hoping to get off the ground, so pour some energy into your passion projects. Throughout the last week of October, go-getter Mars in your money house will harmonize with your cosmic ruler Mercury in your work sector, giving you the motivation you need to get ahead of your to-do list.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Action-oriented Mars is in your sign all month, so while the solar eclipse on Oct. 2 might force you to deal with some issues in your home life, you’ll also be filled with inspiration and creativity that you can channel into money-making endeavors. If you’re looking to break into a new field or dip your toes into a side hustle, this is a great time. The full moon on Oct. 17 is major for your career, so if there have been conversations you’ve put off or frustrations you haven’t addressed, start working through things and clearing space for productivity. Drama will dissipate by the end of the month, at which point you can focus more energy into your passion projects.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Libra season’s diplomatic, partnership-oriented vibe makes the first half of the month great for diving into touchy conversations — whether that’s discussing your pay with your boss or going over business plans with an investor. Networking opportunities skyrocket during the second week of October, so get to mingling, as you could make a valuable connection. The full moon on Oct. 17 is an intense one, and you may find yourself questioning the path you’re on and wondering if the work you’re doing is truly aligned with who you are. So long as you listen to your heart, you’ll figure it out.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Your fiscal situation is on your mind in a big way this month. The solar eclipse on Oct. 2 helps you let go of insecurities around abundance and build a healthier relationship to money. Try to move past your old hang-ups and adopt a new perspective on your cash flow. The second week of the month can be incredibly lucrative, and you can make huge strides and lasting impressions in your career — all of which could lead to a buffed-up bank account. Debts or tax issues could arise during the full moon on Oct. 17, so use your orderly Virgo magic to take care of business throughout the last stretch of the month. No sweeping things under the rug — right now, communication is key.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) ‘Tis your season, Libra, and the solar eclipse in your sign on Oct. 2 is set to rock your world. It’ll be a powerful time to make money moves or advance in your career, so think about your long-term professional goals and lay out a plan to pursue them. Opportunities to invest in travel or higher education could emerge during the second week of October, so keep an open mind. Number-crunching with your cash becomes even more of a focus mid-month, when logistical Mercury hits your funds zone. The sun follows suit on Oct. 22, kicking off Scorpio season, so dive into the details of your financial situation and get organized.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Luxury-loving Venus is in your sign for the first half of the month, so your manifesting powers are on point. Use them to attract more abundance into your life and perhaps even charm your way into some extra cash. Venus will harmonize with go-getter Mars and get-serious Saturn throughout the week post-eclipse, so if you have a passion project or niche interest you’d like to make lucrative, your efforts now could turn it into something built to last. The full moon on Oct. 17 might disrupt your work flow and throw a wrench in your productivity, but thankfully Venus glides into your money zone on the same day — so by the time your birthday season starts a few days later, you’ll be feeling more comfortable and ready to indulge.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Networking is your superpower during the first half of the month, and the solar eclipse on Oct. 2 could connect you with a valuable new community. The week after the eclipse is great for building business partnerships and sharing your visions with the right people. Transformational Pluto wraps up its retrograde in your money zone on Oct. 11, so the whole month ahead is solidifying your sense of authority when it comes to managing your finances. Luxurious Venus hits your sign alongside the full moon on Oct. 17, making you a magnet for abundance. Do a full moon manifestation to bring more sparkle to your financial life and get creative about how to attract more funds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) The solar eclipse on Oct. 2 is hitting your ambitious tenth house, creating the opportunity for a serious career glow-up. The following week is an important time to let go of old narratives or bad habits that are keeping you from hitting your highest earning potential. Don’t make yourself small for anyone else’s comfort. Power-hungry planet Pluto ends its retrograde in your sign on Oct. 11, so expect to feel a subtle but potent new sense of control and authority in your life. Channel that into any professional or financial decisions. Once Scorpio season starts on Oct. 22, you may want to dip your toes into some networking events, as you could meet a potential investor or important contact that could open doors in the future.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Do you like your job, Aquarius? The solar eclipse on Oct. 2 could help you realize what your higher aspirations really look like and bring clarity around whether you’re living up to them. If you need to pursue more training or education to get where you want to be — financially and personally — this whole first half of the month is a fabulous time to explore your options. Communication could be dicey during the full moon on Oct. 17, so if you need to discuss any important deals or have work-related conversations, wait until Scorpio season starts on Oct. 22. At that point, you’ll be feeling more empowered to express yourself with authority.