The Best Budgeting Hack For Each Zodiac Sign

No budgeting hack is truly one-size-fits-all. Some are extreme and require you to cut all the way back on your spending. Others are way too forgiving and seem to get you nowhere. It can be tough to figure out the best route for fixing your finances, especially when new money-saving hacks seem to go viral on social media daily.

To land on the perfect budgeting hack for you, it might help to consider your zodiac sign as a way to whittle it all down. According to astrologer Babs Cheung, each zodiac sign has a unique relationship with money.

The astrologer previously told Bustle that your zodiac sign’s ruling planet and element can affect how you spend and save. It could also impact how much energy you’re willing to invest into your budgeting plans.

While some intense earth signs and impulsive fire signs might want to go all-in with “no spend” challenges and spreadsheets, free-flowing water signs might prefer an easy-going budget trick, and sociable air signs could benefit most from budgeting hacks that allow them to splurge every now and again.

Keep reading below for the best money-saving tips for each zodiac sign, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) “No Spend” Challenge As an impulsive fire sign, Aries often find themselves spending more than they mean to on a night out with friends — or even while grocery shopping. If something catches your eye you’ll buy it immediately and consider your budget later. To break this spendy habit, you need a set of strict rules to follow. Something you can treat almost like a game. Enter the “no spend” challenge. The goal is to challenge yourself to not spend any money for a set amount of time, like an entire day, a week, or a whole month, like a No Spend September. The challenge allows you to buy gas, pay rent, and pick up groceries, but you aren’t supposed to splurge on any extras. That means no clothes, random snacks, makeup, takeout, coffee, etc. Since Aries is a sign ruled by Mars, the planet of competition, this should work well with your personality to help you save.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Cash Stuffing According to astrologer Stina Garbis, Taurus is one of the zodiac signs who spends the most money. As a Venus-ruled earth sign you can easily drop hundreds a month on clothes, she says, and on food and things for your home. To keep it all in check, you would benefit from the cash stuffing method. With this hack, you withdraw money from your bank account at the start of every month and divide it into envelopes labeled by category. You might make a dining-out envelope, a shopping envelope, and a coffee envelope. You’ll pick a budget for each category and put that amount of cash in its envelope. Anytime you buy that item, you’ll use actual money instead of swiping your card with abandon. Once the cash runs out, you have to wait to re-up the following month. This is the perfect trick for Tauruses who need to physically see their money going away to stick to a budget.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Notes App Hack Geminis like to live in the moment. As an air sign ruled by Mercury, you want to go out, shop, eat, travel, and party, and you want to do it all without paying too much attention to your finances. To break this habit, you should try the TikTok-viral Notes app hack. Creator @averagesisi, aka Sierra, recommends listing the things you want in the notes app in your phone instead of buying them right away. Write the name of the item and how much it costs. It’s a delayed gratification technique and one that might help you realize how impulsive you’ve gotten with your spending. Keep track of everything you want to buy for an entire month, then check in and see what you actually want — and what you totally forgot about — at the end.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Undercomsumption Core As a Cancer, you can get sentimental about pretty much anything, like a sweater you see for sale in a window or a bag going viral online. Once you decide you want something it can be tough to say no, so why not use that trait to your advantage? As a sensitive water sign ruled by the moon, you can just as easily appreciate and fawn over the things you already own, which is pretty much the idea behind the “underconsumption” trend on TikTok. This trend is the antidote to influencer culture and overconsumption, which encourages you to buy the newest things. The next time you feel yourself itching to shop, look around your apartment at all your beautiful things and decide to use them, appreciate them, and wear them out. This hack is all about being more sustainable while also saving money.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Shopping Lists Leos have a strong “treat yourself” mentality. As a fire sign ruled by the sun, you enjoy going out, seeing friends, and picking up little treats along the way. You’ll never say no to drinks, brunch, or even a quick vacay. To make sure you have enough money for everything, try creating a shopping list. Unlike Gemini’s notes hack, this one is all about listing the things you already know you want or, more importantly, need. It could be certain items you’d like to add to your wardrobe or items you require for your house. The next time you feel compelled to buy something, check your list. If it isn’t on there, you can’t get it. This hack is a lifesaver when it comes to sales, especially since Leos go weak in the knees when they see a bargain.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) “100 Envelope” Challenge According to Cheung, Virgos are another one of the zodiac signs who stress the most about money. This is all thanks to your Mercury ruler, which has practically baked anxiety and worry into your DNA. If you’re always fretting about the future, then try the “100 Envelope” challenge. This hack, which has been making the rounds on social media, is a quick way to make your money add up. It promises to help you save $5,050 in 100 days — as long as you follow the rules. To get started, label 100 envelopes one through 100. On day one of the challenge, put $1 into the first envelope. On day two, $2 goes into the second, $3 on day three, and on and on until you reach day 100. This challenge will speak directly to your earth sign heart. You’ll enjoy organizing your bills, filing them away, and seeing your money grow before your eyes.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) “Buy Nothing” Groups As a Libra, the mere thought of budgeting makes you glaze over with despair. You’re ruled by Venus, which means you love to spend, have fun, and pick up beautiful items as you travel. Boring things like “saving money” simply aren’t on your radar, so look for ways to budget the fun way, like with your local “buy nothing” group on Facebook. This is where you can trade items with your neighbors for free. If you need something, like a desk chair, you can post in the group and see if anyone’s giving one away. You can also lend things to one another, like a hammer or a ladder, instead of buying the item yourself. And if you have items in your home that you want to de-clutter, you can list them, too. It’s a fun way to save money, and it also allows you to interact with your neighbors. As an outgoing air sign, you’ll love it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Loud Budgeting As a water sign ruled by secretive Pluto, Scorpios like to keep to themselves and fly under the radar. It gives you an air of mystery, but it also means you don’t always speak up for yourself when you’re out with friends. How many times have you split a big bill with a group even though you only ordered one drink? And how many times have you attended a friend’s pricy wedding even though you don’t have the cash? Scorpios will do things like this to make others happy — without ever stopping to think about their own best interests. Going forward, give loud budgeting a try. This hack encourages you to be loud and proud about your desire to save money. Instead of going with the flow, you’ll put your foot down and announce your boundaries out loud to your friends, partner, family — whoever is trying to get you to overspend. As soon as you do, you won’t look back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) The $5 Challenge Sagittarians are one of the most fun-loving, outgoing zodiac signs. You’re a fire sign and you’re ruled by lucky Jupiter, so you’re convinced luck finds you wherever you go. This is the best attitude to have when trying the “$5 challenge,” which encourages you to save every five-dollar bill you see for a set amount of time. If you get a $5 bill as part of your change after buying coffee, or if a friend pays you back with a crisp note, all you have to do is squirrel it away. Treat it like a scavenger hunt, and you’ll start to see fivers everywhere. Keep every one you see and you’ll save hundreds of bucks in no time.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tracking Spending Capricorns don’t need TikTok trends or little games to save money. As a practical earth sign ruled by just-as-practical Saturn, you’ll want to get back to basics when it comes to your budget. The simplest way to save is by tracking your spending. If you aren’t already doing so, it’s time to figure out exactly where your money goes each month so you can cut back and reallocate your funds as necessary. One way to go about it is with a finance app, like Mint or YNAB. You can also track the old-fashioned way with your receipts and a spreadsheet. It should be eye-opening and inspiring to see your spending habits laid out before you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Automating Savings As an Aquarius, an air sign ruled by forward-thinking Uranus, you can’t help but have one eye toward the future at all times. if you ever lie awake at night worrying about your budget, it’s time to make technology work for you. By setting up automated savings, a certain amount of money will transfer from your checking account to your savings account regularly, effectively creating a nest egg for future you. You can set it up to transfer weekly, bi-monthly, monthly, or however often you like. For a little extra inspo, set a savings goal that you’d like to reach by a certain time. It’ll be such a relief to see your savings grow without lifting a finger.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Canceling Subscriptions As a Pisces, you’re far too dreamy and starry-eyed to stick to a cold, hard budget. You don’t want to deal with finance apps or participate in money-saving challenges. It’s all too earth-sign-coded for such a sensitive water sign. To save money the relaxed way, simply go through your subscriptions list — you’ll likely find emails from every place you subscribe to in your inbox — and figure out what you’d like to keep and what you can ditch. It’s amazing how quickly the cost of subscriptions can add up. Do you really need five streaming services? Probably not. Choose one or two to keep, cancel the rest, and you should see a bump in your bank account.

Sources:

Babs Cheung, astrologer

Stina Garbis, astrologer