Your October Money Horoscope

October’s vibes are notoriously spooky, but your finances don’t have to be. The astrology of October certainly brings some tricks — Venus and Mercury retrograde, I’m lookin’ at you — but there are also plenty of cosmic treats that can motivate you to make moves in your career and get a handle on your budget ahead of the holidays. Your October 2026 money horoscope is here to guide you through it all.

Venus retrograde begins Oct. 3, immediately sending everyone into a more reflective space around their spending. While Venus is typically associated with love, this planet also governs all things of value, like money — so this backspin can also prompt you to rethink your finances, as well as what career endeavors are truly worth your efforts. The first week of October also brings some intense cosmic clashes involving the sun, ambitious Mars, logical Mercury, power-hungry Pluto, and hardworking Saturn. Beware of acting on your competitive instincts at work or reacting to a financial situation with volatility. Instead, own your responsibilities and approach long-term goals with a realistic outlook.

The new moon in Libra on Oct. 10 is great for sparking up new business connections, signing a contract, or coming to a balanced and fair agreement in relation to a work or money matter. Embrace compromise and moderation. The whole week following brings some lucky and empowering planetary alignments, so it’s a fabulous time to act on whatever seeds you planted under the new moon. Use your foresight and confidence to take a calculated risk — and if you want to make a big money move or initiate a next-step at work, you should do it before Mercury retrograde starts later this month.

Libra season comes to an end on Oct. 23, trading its harmony-seeking vibes for Scorpio season’s raw depth and intensity. The sun intersects with Venus retrograde as soon as it enters Scorpio, offering you a radically honest breakthrough moment when it comes to knowing your worth and stepping into your authority. However, Mercury retrograde begins on Oct. 24, so it’s officially time to slow your roll. From now until Nov. 13, be cautious around money, communication, and timing. Scheduling can easily go awry during this backspin, and misunderstandings are rampant — so double-check all the details in your professional calendars and correspondences, and try to postpone any serious purchases or projects to a later date.

The cosmic crown jewel of October is the full Hunter’s Moon that rises late-night on Oct. 25 (or Oct. 26, if you’re in eastern time). This lunation takes place in materialistic Taurus, but it’s pulling everyone deep beneath the surface of their desires — financially, professionally, and beyond. It’s a time to step up as your own advocate and take charge. Things like renegotiating your rates or picking back up on an old side hustle could serve you well now.

Read on for your October 2026 money horoscopes, and have a happy Halloween!

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Dig into the underbelly of your financial life this month and deal with anything that’s gotten overly complicated or shameful. It’s also a good time to clear some debt, so use the new moon on Oct. 10 to renegotiate payment plans or otherwise start untangling messes. The full moon two weeks later asks you to free yourself from any self-imposed limits or doubts that might be holding you back from material success. Ditch the unnecessary storylines so you can step into your power and bring forth true abundance.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Libra season is helping you find a work-life balance and bring more harmony to your daily routine. How can you maintain your professional productivity in sustainable ways? The new moon on Oct. 10 is a good time to put some healthier work habits into place. You’ll have an even clearer picture of how to most effectively spend your time, energy, and money once the full moon in your sign comes around two weeks later. You’re reconnecting with your values and restructuring your schedule accordingly.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Are there things you’ve poured time and resources into that don’t seem to be giving you a return on your investment? This month, be truthful about any spending habits or business endeavors that appear to be taking more than they’re giving. Once Scorpio season starts, you’ll feel more empowered to take control of your time, budget, and productivity levels. Just beware of Mercury retrograde’s scheduling snags, as this backspin could throw a wrench in your usual workflow and shake up your routine.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) During the first week of October, personal matters that require your attention could put a strain on your professional responsibilities. Prioritize your time wisely and keep your long-term goals in mind. Taking an intuitive approach to a financial decision could prove helpful around the new moon on Oct. 10, so observe vibes in addition to facts. Something you’ve been building toward in your career could pay off handsomely around the middle of the month. This is a fantastic time to make a bold but well-considered money move.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You’re feeling extra motivated to act on your goals this month, so apply this added ambition to building up your bank account. The new moon on Oct. 10 could bring helpful connections, new contracts, or door-opening conversations. Ask for a warm handoff or professional favor if you need one. The full moon two weeks later lights up your career sector, helping you break your worldly ambitions into a tangible, step-by-step plan. Keep your eyes on your goals and don’t let your competitive streak dictate how you move.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) You’ll be focused heavily on your finances all month long, as Libra season lights up your chart’s money zone. The new moon on Oct. 10 is a lucrative time to plant seeds for a new business venture, pursue a higher paying position, or otherwise invest your resources into something fresh. Two weeks later, the full moon could unveil new perspectives or potential career paths. This last stretch of the month has you rethinking what you genuinely value, so don’t be afraid to consider a pivot.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Money matters are on your mind in a meaningful way this month, as you’re reconsidering what you’ve been investing in — both professionally and financially. You’re allowed to change your mind about something if it doesn’t feel aligned, and the new moon in your sign on Oct. 10 is great for acting on something that does. Mercury retrograde could make it difficult to budget starting Oct. 24, so be cautious about spending during that last week of the month and set aside some funds for unplanned expenses if you can.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) You’re on fire professionally this month, so don’t let anything break your stride. The new moon on Oct. 10 could trigger a mini identity crisis, but see if you can put on your patented poker face until it passes. You deserve every opportunity that comes your way — and you’ve likely got some exciting ones en route mid-month. Hard work will pay off. Your birthday season puts you into self-reflection mode. Consider the path you’re on and reconnect with the confidence you need to pursue your career and money goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) The first few weeks of October are great for networking, building community in your field, and teamwork in general. The new moon on Oct. 10 is especially auspicious for collaborations, so stay open to new professional allies and ideas. Once Mercury retrograde starts on Oct. 24, you may run into communication clashes with colleagues. Express yourself with more clarity and directness. Use the full moon that same day to help you ditch bad spending habits, but know it’ll take diligence and patience. People can change — it just doesn’t usually happen overnight.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) Libra season has you focused on your career, so it’s a good time to negotiate your way toward professional dynamics that feel more aligned with your goals. Take a next step at work or pursue a new position under the new moon on Oct. 10. A generous benefactor — perhaps a family member — could emerge around the middle of the month. Be ready to seize the moment if so! New paths can unfold at any time, so even if you’re committed to yours, stay open to the opportunities life’s throwing your way.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) You may spend some time this month questioning your investment in your current career path. Don’t panic! It’s healthy to press pause and reflect on whether you’re headed toward somewhere you want to be or just on autopilot. In either case, connecting with your ambitions and values can bring answers. Tune into moments of clarity during the first week of October, as well as the start of Scorpio season. Just beware of Mercury retrograde slow-downs and slip-ups at work starting Oct. 24.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) This is a great month to get organized and caught up before the holidays hit, so focus on making to-do lists for work and paying off debts. Of course, prioritizing productivity requires you to set boundaries around your time, so practice doing just that under the new moon on Oct. 10. You shouldn’t accept every offer and request. Honoring your worth will likely result in a lucrative payoff almost immediately. Whatever habits and systems you implement under the new moon will help you build a foundation for future wealth.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.