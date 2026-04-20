Gen Z Is Going Through Astrological Puberty, Thanks To This Planet

The whole first half of 2026 is piled with significant planetary ingresses that are reshaping the entire energetic landscape, both for individuals and the collective alike. One longer-term cosmic shift that you’re likely feel in your personal life is the transit of Saturn through Aries, which officially began on Feb. 13 and will last until April 12, 2028. For the next two years, Saturn in Aries is restructuring society’s relationship to leadership and asking everyone to step up as a stronger authority figure in their own lives. And if you were born between April 1996 through Feb. 1999, then this also marks your first Saturn return. Here’s what to know.

In astrology, Saturn is the planet of rules, restriction, and responsibility. Known as the cosmic Lord of Time, this planet is also associated with maturity, wisdom, and karma — so it rewards hard work and commitment over shortcuts or lucky breaks. With Saturn, the only way out is through, even if you have to pour your blood, sweat, and tears into it. This strict and serious energy can bring delays, force boundaries, and feel generally difficult to work with, but think of it as a cosmic dose of tough love. Saturn’s challenges are there to help you grow up, learn useful lessons, and build more security into your life.

As of Feb. 13, Saturn is in Aries — aka the first sign and leader of the zodiac. Aries zodiac energy is pure cardinal fire. It’s bold, it’s brash, and it’s brazen. Having Saturn here challenges you to keep the fiery Aries flames blazing steadily over time instead of burning them out in an explosive burst of sparks. Over the next two years, everyone must learn to temper their more passionate and zealous instincts with Saturn’s innate restraint and discipline. By doing so, you’ll find that you have the power to build some really powerful things in your life all the way from the ground up.

A new set of life lessons is officially beginning to crystallize, pushing everyone to be a better leader and take themselves more seriously. And if you’re an early Gen Z born between 1996-1999, the next two years will be especially impactful.

Read on for everything to now about Saturn’s stint in Aries from now until April 2028.

Saturn In Aries: The Specs

Saturn spends approximately two and a half years in each sign, and generally takes just under 30 years to complete a full rotation through the entirety of the zodiac, making it the slowest-moving planet that can still be seen with the naked eye. In that sense, Saturn is like the boundary between the personal planets that orbit closer to the sun, and the more distant generational planets that tend to impact the collective more than the individual.

Saturn spent most of the past few years traversing through Pisces, the emotional and sensitive final sign of the zodiac — so its entrance into zodiacal leader Aries on Feb. 13 marks a new beginning and a revitalizing personal challenge. The last time Saturn was in Aries was from 1996 to 1999, so many people born during this last stretch of the 20th century are now entering their first Saturn return.

If you can wrangle Aries’ fire into a long-lasting flame, you’ll be golden.

The themes and challenges that have come up in this transit so far may not feel brand new — and that’s because everyone got a brief and early taste of Saturn in Aries last summer. This ringed giant initially entered Aries on May 24, 2025, offering a three-month-long sneak peek of the vibe before retrograding back into Pisces on Sept. 1, 2025. However, as of Feb. 13, Saturn is in Aries for the long-haul, and it’ll stay here until April 12, 2028.

Saturn In Aries Wants You To Lock In

Saturn in Aries isn’t exactly the most comfortable combination. The hot-headed and impulse-driven energy of this fire sign is in contrast to Saturn’s disciplined and pragmatic approach, creating a bit of a challenge: Everyone must find ways to sustain their fiery desires instead of burning them out by going too hard. It’s time to lock in and combine Aries’ passion with Saturn’s prudence and patience. Once you find the courage to fully commit, then you can really start building something with longevity and structure. Making bold and brazen moves is good, but doing so with restraint and responsibility instead of rashness will yield the best results.

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As the very first sign of the zodiac, Aries is all about independence and leadership — and over the next few years, Saturn is here to help you stake claim in those areas. It’s time to lead with integrity. This transit is about taking initiative in the ares of your life that aren’t what you want them to be, but making each move like you mean it. Instead of being impulsive, you’ll want to tap into the wisdom that can only be gained through time and experience. Fearlessly step up to the plate and be an authority in your own life story. You’re responsible for your own choices, and Saturn in Aries is here to remind you of the true power in that.

How can you make the most of Saturn in Aries? Grab the reins in your life, but do so responsibly. Make the first move, but let it be deliberate instead of impulsive. Embrace your competitive side, but don’t sacrifice the quality of your work in order to rush to the finish line. Saturn is about sustaining energy and creating structure, and if you can wrangle Aries’ fire into a long-lasting flame, you’ll be golden.

Saturn In Aries & Collective Leadership

On a collective level, Saturn in Aries is likely to have a major impact on public leadership — both how those in power govern others, and what kind of leaders people choose to follow. This transit has the potential to bring about more authoritarian measures of control in society, as Saturn’s stern influence filtered through Aries’ trailblazing lens might manifest in stricter rulership or more zealous extremism. Alternately, leaders may need to battle more ego-driven desires to be in first place.

Make foundational decisions that shape the structure of your next chapter.

However, Saturn in Aries may also challenge public leaders to come to terms with their own egos and charge forward with a greater sense of responsibility, which is a good thing. People in power without any Saturnian integrity may very well crumble if their foundation is unstable and rickety. Over the next two years, people are being invited to question the rules that they follow, perhaps being inspired to set some new ones for themselves or seeking guidance from new leadership. Either way, this is a time to take your power more seriously, challenge the people you view as authority figures, and ultimately get real about what you stand for.

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Saturn Return For Early Gen Zs

Speaking of taking yourself more seriously and getting real, Saturn’s journey through Aries also marks the first Saturn return period for anyone born between April 7, 1996 through Feb. 27, 1999. Saturn’s last stint in Aries in the late ‘90s not only began a new cycle through the wheel of the zodiac — it also heralded in a brand-new generation of humans, known today as Gen Z.

You may technically be an adult at 18, but in astrology, your first Saturn return is considered your true coming-of-age moment and the most meaningful threshold into adulthood. Saturn returns occur in people’s lives when Saturn finally comes back to the exact place it was in the heavens when they were born. This happens approximately every 29 and a half years, meaning this cosmic reality check first hits as you’re approaching your 30th birthday.

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You can think of a Saturn return as a reckoning of all the Saturnian themes and lessons that have been hurled your way throughout life thus far. It’s a time to own your responsibilities, decide what you’d like to invest in and commit yourself to, and make foundational decisions that shape the structure of your next chapter. Saturn’s completion of a zodiacal rotation is what crystallizes your worldview and life experiences. In other words, Gen Z is officially starting to grow up, accordingly to astrology.

During a Saturn return, many people find themselves facing major milestones in their life. Think changing career paths, making serious decisions in relationships (like getting married or breaking up), or finally going all-in on investing in a business or buying a home. If there are responsibilities you’ve been flaky about or aspects of “adulting” you’ve not pulled your weight on, you might find that you have no choice but to face these things and deal. If something hasn’t been built on steady ground, this transit could shake it out of your grasp entirely. However, you’ll most certainly come out the other side with much more stability, clarity, and maturity.