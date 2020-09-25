It's officially autumn, and the first full moon of the season will be kicking off Spook-tober with a spectacular showing. The October 2020 full harvest moon rises on October 1, and it's one of two full moons taking place in the month (the other is a blue moon on Halloween). Full moons are always powerful, but thanks to some intense planetary aspects taking place alongside it this time around, some of us will feel things more than others — so brace yourself if you're one of the zodiac signs most affected by the October 2020 full harvest moon.

Let's look at some of the planetary drama taking place under this lunation. The full moon will be in the fiery sign of Aries, which lights up our more assertive and competitive sides and makes us want to charge forward on projects and in relationships. However, it's tempered by the sun in the opposing sign of Libra, which tempers the Aries moon's impulsivity with a relationship-focused and people-pleasing softness. "Libra season’s love of balance and harmony may have a difficult time gaining traction this year, as other aspects will come into play, creating disruption and stress," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "The full moon in Aries will oppose the sun in Libra and be a fiery moon with many people putting their desires first, [making] it hard to reach compromise."

Meanwhile, alongside the full moon, Mars retrograde in Aries will be squaring off with the restrictive planet Saturn (which will have just ended its retrograde in Capricorn a couple days earlier). All in all, this makes for an intense lunation for all the cardinal zodiac signs — and possibly a productive one, too.

If you're one of the zodiac signs the October 2020 full harvest moon will affect most, read on so you know what to expect and how to deal.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This is a significant full moon for you, Aries, as its the only one this year to fall in your home sign. While this brings energy, illumination, and motivation as far as your personal goals and modes of self-expression go, there's tension building as far as how you'll go about these endeavors. That's because the sun is opposing the moon and asking you to shift your focus onto your relationships, while your ruling planet Mars is retrograde in your sign, near your moon, which is stifling your ability to generate the heat and action required to get your goals off the ground. Instead of acting out out of frustration and trying to pull the spotlight onto yourself without thinking it through, look at what wheels in your life are already in motion and jump on those for momentum. You can get a full moon dose of attention without a making a scene.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Whenever there's a full moon in your house of public recognition, you can bet that it's going to be a big moment for your career. And during this lunation, the bold and brazen energy of the Aries full moon is bringing added intensity to your focus at work, Cancer. Capitalize on this confident burst of momentum and bring any major projects to a climax or a close, especially those that require a competitive edge to get ahead with. It's OK to let your more rough-and-rowdy side of you come out to play in the workplace, so long as you don't get overzealous — but your naturally empathetic self isn't likely to allow for that. The tension between your work life and home life is at a high, so don't get carried away and turn your full moon fuel into a full moon freak-out.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Your nature is to appease all parties, Libra, and this side of you shows up even more intensely than usual when it comes to the people you're closest to. But remember: You are just as important a part of any relationship equation as anyone else involved, and if you sacrifice your needs to someone else's, you'll create more conflict and disharmony. Relationships are only sustainable on the back of honestly and authenticity. You're a leader and a creator, especially when it comes to interpersonal connections, and this full moon asks you to summon up a bit of assertiveness and self-confidence in facing relationship drama head-on. You can create healthier relationship habits and strengthen the bonds most valuable to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Full moon feels are a thing, and the Harvest moon isn't sparing you from a drop of its emotional, tension-building energy this month — especially considering your ruling planet Saturn just went direct in your sign. Your most private feelings, reactions, and softer side are taking the spotlight under this luminary, and for a practical-minded earth sign like you, Cap, that can be uncomfortable. But resist the urge to bury yourself in work to distract yourself from the feelings that are crying out for your attention. Instead, lean into trusted familial relationships or reach out to longtime close friends who know you on a deep level and can offer support and perspective on what you're going through. You'll be surprised at the productive conclusions you can come to when you take the lead on your own feelings.