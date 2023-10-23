4 Zodiac Signs Need To Let Go Of Baggage During October's Full Moon

Sure, spooky season is coming to an end, but there’s still plenty of time for things to get sinister. Enter: the October full moon, which arrives just before Halloween in the headstrong sign of Taurus. It rises on Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:24 p.m. ET, and doubles as a lunar eclipse. This intense lunation spotlights our indulgent tendencies, proclivity toward stubborness, and any emotions we’ve tried to suppress. Certain zodiac signs will be most affected by this full moon, which means these twists and turns are a preview of what’s to come in the new year.

In astrology, full moons signal emotional catharsis and encourage action. When it comes to lunar eclipses, though, you’re better off not making any sudden changes, especially if you’re among the few this lunation will hit hardest. That’s because this type of lunation often brings surprises.

These unexpected events could bring everything you’ve been working toward over the past 21 months full circle. In order to do this, you must face what’s no longer working for you, whether that’s your spending habits or your source of self-esteem. If you’re clinging onto hope for a dead-end job or rocky relationship to prosper, the eclipse will give you a million reasons why you should let go. This is especially true for the four zodiac signs who will feel the brunt of the October full moon.

“This lunation is incredibly important to pay attention to, as it is the last eclipse of 2023, bringing the end of a journey that began back in January of 2022,” says astrologer Narayana Montufar. “This is when the lunar north node of destiny entered Taurus.”

From breakthroughs to fated consequences, here’s what to expect if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by October’s full moon and lunar eclipse.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

A few shocking twists and turns await you, Taurus, so keep your wits about you. Personal matters that have been taking over your life may come to head right now. “A project they have been working on could finally gel,” Montufar says. But don’t worry if life’s been all about the ups and downs — Montufar says that things will mellow out soon.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Sudden shifts could bring exciting opportunities at work. “Leos could be offered a new job or powerful position within their company, that allows them to step into the limelight,” Montufar says. This is part of a journey you began back in 2018, when Uranus first entered Taurus. If career changes aren’t afoot, take some much-needed time for yourself.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Three words, Scorpio: Shake it off. You’re carrying tons of extra baggage that you simply cannot bring into the coming months. “This eclipse brings to an end a long period of transformation that involves shedding the old in order to seek a rebirth,” Montufar says. Take a full emotional and physical reset. When you feel refreshed, your newfound ambition will help you begin chasing your 2024 goals.

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You may feel out of sorts during this intense lunation, Aquarius, and somewhat of a spiritual nomad. Don’t lose sight of your routines; that structure will keep you focused. “Meditation and stillness can guide this energy in the body, creating big breakthroughs in the form of messages,” Montufar says. Also, if you’re considering moving at some point in the future, this could be the time to check out some listings.

Source:

Narayana Montufar, astrologer and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power