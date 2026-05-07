This Year's Pluto Retrograde Brings Small But Mighty Changes

Ever since Mercury retrograde ended on March 20, everyone’s enjoyed a collective retrograde-free stretch of time during which every major planet is moving forward through the zodiac. It was a short liked period in 2026. Having had a springtime free of any planetary backspins so far has been great for making progress and gaining momentum on goals, but this month-and-a-half long streak has officially come to an end. Pluto’s annual retrograde period began on May 6, kicking off five months of moonwalking through the sign of Aquarius. Thankfully, this cosmic reversal is more subtle than most, so you’ll be relieved once you better understand the meaning of Pluto retrograde 2026.

Pluto may have been stripped of its planetary status in the world of astronomy, but it’s still very much a key player for anyone who works with modern astrology. Pluto is the planet of transformation, control, and power. Named for the Roman god of the underworld, it rules over all things subterranean and buried beneath the surface — whether that’s literal, emotional, or energetic. Pluto also governs life’s most intense thresholds and dramatic dichotomies, like decay and rebirth, or destruction and creation. Such extremes are classic Plutonian territory.

Pluto is one of the distant outer planets, orbiting further away from the sun than any other major celestial body used in astrology. This gives its influence a more detached vibe, often impacting collective matters more tangibly than personal ones. Because of its wider orbit, it also moves much more slowly through the zodiac than any other planet, so its impact often takes a while to become visible. In other words, don’t expect Pluto retrograde to mix up day-to-day details and logistics the way a Mercury retrograde does. Pluto shifts things, but it does so from deep beneath the surface, so you’ll only see its ripples over time.

Pluto retrogrades happen every year, so they’re nothing to feel anxious about. But knowing what to expect from Pluto retrograde is helpful regardless, as each unique backspin has their own flavor.

How Long Is This Pluto Retrograde?

While Mercury’s infamous retrogrades happen several times per year for a few weeks at a time, Pluto’s backspins happen only once annually, but they last for about five months. This means that Pluto is retrograding for a good chunk of time each year, so these cosmic events are nothing you haven’t survived many times over. They’re actually a very normal (and sizable) part of Pluto’s annual cycle.

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In 2026, Pluto retrograde started on May 6 at 11:34 a.m. ET, switching into reverse at 5º of the fixed air sign Aquarius. It’ll backspin for just over five months, finally stationing direct on Oct. 15 at 10:40 p.m. ET at 3º of Aquarius — meaning it’ll backtrack over the same degrees its covered since the beginning of the year.

What Does Pluto Retrograde In Aquarius Mean?

Pluto entered Aquarius for the long-haul in December 2024, so it’s still in the beginning stages of this 20 year long cycle. With Pluto in collective-minded and objective Aquarius, there’s a major emphasis on societal transformation and embracing a more forward-thinking and futuristic mentality. Over the coming years, Pluto in Aquarius will shift how people relate to community, highlight power struggles relating to social issues, revolutionize technology, and potentially expose the dark underbelly of how society runs.

You’ll be challenged to face your truth.

Everyone is experiencing the emergent stage of a deep and powerful Plutonian journey that will most certainly result in massive changes, innovations, and rebellions. On a personal level, this planet has begun shifting the tectonic plates beneath your life in some way over the past months, forcing you to think outside the box and challenge yourself to unchain yourself from the status quo. This mental revolution may happen over time rather than through a sudden epiphany — and the next five months of Pluto retrograde will give your psyche a chance to process these slow but steady shifts in your sense of individuality.

Pluto Retrograde: Dates To Know

Pluto will retrograde in Aquarius many times over the next two decades — once a year from now until 2043, to be exact. But each will have its own flavor thanks to the aspects Pluto will be making with other planets during each round.

On May 26, Pluto retrograde will square off with testy Mars, triggering control issues and power struggles that have come up recently. Try not to get sucked into competitions where there doesn’t need to be one. Deep relationship struggles could be exposed around mid-June, as Pluto faces off with amorous planet Venus on June 17. Don’t run from what you fear or desire in love.

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July can be a time a promising time to push forward on an inner transformation, as motivated Mars, innovative planet Uranus, and spiritual Neptune all vibrate in beautifully positive connection to Pluto throughout the month. Just beware of inflated or touchy egos during the final third of the month, as Pluto will face off with expansive planet Jupiter on July 20, followed by an opposition to the sun on July 27.

In both mid August and mid September, Pluto will connect with harmony-seeking Venus and communication-oriented Mercury. Both of these periods are great for getting investigative, digging deep, and uncovering hidden information about yourself or your relationships. Doing so could help you get more attuned to your own desires — even the ones you’ve struggled to integrate. Intuition could play a big role in these discoveries during the latter half of September, too.

October brings the final stretch of Pluto retrograde 2026, and it could be a tough one thanks to some aspects involving Mercury and Mars on Oct. 2 and 3. You’ll be challenged to face your truth — which is the perfect way to wrap up the integrative energy of this annual cosmic backspin.