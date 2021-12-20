Sagittarius and Aquarius are two highly independent zodiac signs that tend to be perfectly content being single. The fiery archer is a restless spirit who hates feeling tied down, while the airy water bearer values their alone time. Yet, astrologers say these two have what it takes to make a relationship work. Sagittarius and Aquarius’ zodiac compatibility has everything you need to know about this Fire and Air sign pair.

“This is the original Britney (Sagittarius) and Justin (Aquarius) relationship, meaning it has Hollywood potential,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “Sagittarius and Aquarius are two signs that jive on first meetings. They have a sextile aspect between them, which means they are two signs away from each other. In astrology, this is associated with a Venus aspect, which promotes harmony, ease, and commonality.”

They’re both very independent signs and tend to favor autonomy in relationships. Sagittarius can go off on a weekend adventure at a moment’s notice, and Aquarius will happily send them off. Aquarius will be able to take as much alone time as they need without feeling guilty. According to Monahan, “they don’t require too much from the other in this realm.” It’s a relationship that won’t require a ton of compromise from each other in this realm.

“This liberal couple is meant to be together, and when they look at each other they see themselves, yet in a new light,” Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. “Fiery, mutable Sagittarius is emotionally free, accepting, and has a big heart, while airy, fixed, Aquarius, who is also a free spirit, marches to the beat of a different drum. They have very different ideas to what makes a relationship tick, and Sagittarius loves it.”

According to Garbis, this is one pairing that will dream big together. They’ll have a ton of deep conversations and will always know where each other stands. However, they may make a lot of future commitments without following through, which is an area where they may run into issues long-term.

Sagittarius & Aquarius’ Sexual Compatibility

Sexually, this is a good match. According to Monahan, the bedroom is a place where they can really connect. “They both tend to get off on deep intellectual conversations and other worldly topics,” she says. “Chemistry begins in the mind for this pair.” They can have their fun and then spend the rest of the night exchanging stories or interesting facts they’ve learned.

With Sagittarius and Aquarius, things just click. “Sexually, there is no frustration here,” Garbis says. “This intuitive couple can sense what each other wants and needs and are both eager to satisfy.” Long-term, they’ll know how to keep the flame burning. They’re both pretty adventurous in bed and will enjoy trying new things together. Aquarius will always have a new toy or sex position to bring to the table, and Sagittarius will happily try them out at least once. “They’re constantly finding new ways to satisfy each other, “Garbis says.

Sagittarius & Aquarius’ Emotional Compatibility

Emotionally, these two seem to be in sync. Both Sagittarius and Aquarius tend to respond to situations logically, and will rarely ever have an emotional outburst. Sagittarius is a very honest and upfront sign. If something upsets them, they’ll make it known in the moment and then move on. Aquarius is a little more guarded with their feelings, and will only share them out loud if they feel the situation calls for it.

Falling in love will be interesting as both signs aren’t exactly relationship-oriented. Instead, they tend to enjoy meeting new people and nurturing their friendships. There’s a good chance these two will start off as friends who eventually become something more. Sagittarius will likely to make the first move, and Aquarius may take some time to weigh out the pros and cons before agreeing to take their relationship to the next level. These two will be both romantic partners and best friends.

The Biggest Potential Problem Areas In A Sagittarius-Aquarius Relationship

Sagittarius is Jupiter-ruled, meaning they’re always expanding, moving, and growing. While Aquarius is associated with Uranus, the planet of innovation, and its ancient ruler is stuck-in-the-mud Saturn, who’s all about responsibility, limitations, and restrictions. “Saturn and Jupiter are opposites,” Monahan says. “Jupiter is all about the easy path, and Saturn is about putting in the hard yards. Both have different approaches to life and this can result in butting heads sometimes.”

Additionally, both signs can get so caught up in their own projects and passions that they forget to invest time and energy into nurturing the relationship. According to Garbis, “Things can fizzle and dissipate slowly, and they may separate without truly closing the door or having the serious breakup talk.”

Despite those issues, Sagittarius and Aquarius are considered to be a compatible zodiac match that has what it takes to last long-term. “Aquarius can help provide stability for the free-wheeling Sagittarius, while the archer helps Aquarius move more easily into the future,” Monahan says. As long as they’re making time for each other, there’s no reason why this can’t last.

Sources

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic