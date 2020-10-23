On October 23, we're embracing spooky season in full force as we officially dive into the depths of Scorpio season 2020. Scorpio season is chock-full of astrological happenings, including a rare Halloween full blue moon, two major retrogrades coming to a close, and lots of Scorpio-fueled emotional intensity that'll plunge us into our feelings. Of course, everyone will feel the vibes differently, so you'll want to arm yourself with your Scorpio season 2020 horoscope to know what to expect over the coming month.

As the zodiac's fixed water sign, Scorpio season is serving emotional intensity, raw truths, and deep transformations. Our inner detectives will come out to play, and we'll be devoted to finding the truth at all costs — even if means uncovering secrets and facing the shadows. Scorpio is a sensitive, feelings-oriented water sign, so intimacy, sexuality, and raw emotion will come to the forefront this season. It's important to embrace this influx of emotional realness, even if it's scary — because if you don't, it's likely to come out via passive-aggressiveness, jealousy, power struggles, or obsessions.

But Scorpio season's transformative energy also brings some relief. The last Mercury retrograde of the year wraps up on November 3, while Mars retrograde 2020 wraps up on November 13 — so some of the slow, stagnant, frustrating energy that's thrown a wrench in our vibes over the past months will finally start to break up and flow more freely as the month progresses. Combine the direct planetary energy with Scorpio's focus and drive to make the most of the retrograde lessons you've learned.

Check out how Scorpio season 2020 will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Scorpio season is asking all of us to go deep — and it comes as no surprise that you, Aries, are geared up for the challenge. With your ruling planet wrapping up its months-long retrograde in your sign, this has been a challenging couple months, but you're doing some intense soul-searching this season as you start moving forward on your goals. Reinforce boundaries, settle your debts, and embrace your personal magic.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time to get serious about your closest relationships, Taurus. You've already been exploring the secrets beneath the surface of your partnerships, but Scorpio season's depth will help you come to terms with any subterranean emotions, shame, or grudges that need dealing with. Approaching your one-on-one bonds with a sense of radical honestly, openness, and vulnerability will help to up the intimacy — just don't let yourself fall into the claws of fear-based jealousy or manipulative behavior.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet Mercury will be retrograde for the first week and a half of Scorpio season, so expect to go deep beneath the surface of your feelings — and then spend the rest of the month figuring out a way to integrate the retrograde lessons into your daily vibe. You're ready to ditch the mindless noise in your routine and switch things up to make more space for healing and transformation, so prioritize time to get in touch with your mystical side and connect with your friends and lovers more intimately.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You're no stranger to your emotions, Cancer, and with the sun in a fellow water sign this season, you're ready to embrace them in the most creative, fun, and flirty ways possible. You'll find that you can easily translate your deepest feelings into artistically-expressive projects over the coming month, so bust out your craft supplies, musical instruments, or poetry journals and get to creating. You'll also find a new sense of power in your dating life, being fully unwilling to settle for games, dishonesty, or shallowness.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Scorpio season's introspective intensity is calling you to spend more time at home this month, Leo — this is your season to connect with your roots, foster your familial connections, and work on setting healthier boundaries within your home life. Forego the parties (on Zoom or otherwise) for more intimate time with family or besties, and work on being comfortable with yourself, in your own space. Remember that you don't need a spotlight on you in order to shine.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

While Scorpio season starts off shaky for you in the realms of work and communication, you'll be able to pick up the pace during the second half of the season — and you'll find that you're coming into your power. You'll be feeling more clarity in your thoughts and day-to-day relationships, but you might also feel a deeper sensitivity to the power dynamics all around you, too. Instead of reacting by manipulating situations or using your Virgoan wit to outsmart others, be honest about your feelings and play a fair game.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This could be a sensitive time for you when it comes to whether or not you feel valued, Libra — and this applies to your relationships, your work, and your self-esteem, too. If you feel taken advantage of, underpaid, or otherwise undervalued, you might be tempted to react passive aggressively and close yourself off. But resist the urge! Instead of shutting down, be real about your needs and your feelings. It's hard to open up and be vulnerable, but you're more likely to get what you're seeking.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Happy birthday season, Scorpio! The sun is lighting up your sign all month long and imbuing you with its cosmic, glowy, life-giving power, making you feel like the belle of the ball and the most powerful babe in town. But this is also a season of growth — you're feeling the winds of change and are ready to embrace transformation in full force, so get real about the energy you want to project into the world and make a plan to act on your goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Your usually excitement-seeking self is taking time out during Scorpio season to rest, recharge, and recuperate after an intense month. It's a great opportunity to embrace some extra alone time, so don't rush to pack your calendar with plans. Instead, spend some time getting in touch with your spiritual side and finding power through healing — things like dream journaling, meditation, or even virtual energy healings could be a helpful tool in making the most of this season's introspective energy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You've been ultra-focused on your career lately, Capricorn, and you've found a lot of success — but this season asks you to branch out and start focusing on collaborating and networking with others. Building closer bonds with your coworkers or others in your field can help open up all sorts of unexpected growth opportunities, so even if you feel you work better alone, this is a crucial time to embrace the power of the collective and get more involved with the people around you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

While Scorpio season may kick off with some messiness and confusion at work thanks to Mercury retrograde, you're not letting the cosmic drama bring you down. Once November hits, you're picking up the pieces and charging forward within your career with a renewed sense of direction, focus, and power. Just don't let your competitive edge get the best of you, Aquarius — remember that your good reputation speaks for itself, so there's no need to go overboard trying to prove yourself.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This is a season of total mind-altering, horizon-expanding growth for you, Pisces. You're exploring all sorts of new and unfamiliar thoughts, places, philosophies, and beliefs, and you're learning so much about the world at large. During Scorpio season, you'll be able to use your natural empathy and emotional understanding to make sense of your newfound wisdom and apply it to your own belief system in a new way. Prepare to emerge out of the other side with an empowered new outlook on life.