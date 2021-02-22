3 Zodiac Signs Scorpio Will Likely Regret Breaking Up With

Getting back together with an ex isn't really something Scorpios like to do. When in love, they tend to put their whole heart and soul into the relationship. They're intense and deeply emotional by nature. If they could be with their soulmate forever, they would. Because Scorpios invest so much of themselves into their relationship, they don't take breakups lightly. Once a Scorpio decides they're done with a relationship, they tend to end it and never look back. While that's true for most of their exes, there are three zodiac signs Scorpio will likely regret breaking up with.

"Scorpios can be, shall we say, obsessive, especially when it comes to affairs of the heart," astrologer Clarisse Monahantells Bustle. "They tend to take breakups quite hard. Being a fixed water sign, they can have a difficult time letting go, but once they do, they come out far stronger."

The zodiac's scorpion is associated with the Death card in tarot, which is all about change. Because of this, they have the ability to "regenerate and rise from the ashes" no matter how much their heart has been broken. Regardless of their ex's lingering feelings, it's not uncommon for Scorpio to hook up with someone new immediately after a breakup. Scorpios also can shut people out permanently, especially if they feel like they've been done wrong.

Scorpios are unlike any other sign you'll ever come across. According to Monahan, they like to think they have a big impact on the people they meet. "Nothing could be more true for their exes," she says. "They like to think the people from their past will always hold a torch for them." If you've ever dated a Scorpio, you'd know they're hard to forget.

But do Scorpios miss their exes as well? Although the scorpion is notorious for cutting people out of their lives, there are three zodiac signs Scorpio will likely regret breaking up with.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Both Aries and Scorpio share a ruler in passionate Mars. When these two get together, this makes for a hot yet combustible pair. It's a battle of big egos with these two as they both love being in control. You can pretty much expect explosive fights followed by steamy makeup sex. "They will fight to keep the love alive and the relationship going, but if it ends, this can leave Scorpio left forever wondering what happened to their firecracker," Monahan says. This dynamic will have its share of ups and downs, but there will never be a dull moment. Scorpio will have a hard time finding anyone like Aries.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Like Scorpio, Cancer is a Water sign who's sensitive and in tune with their emotions. Scorpios are all about intimacy and love creating an emotional bond with their partner. Cancer is one sign who will happily give that to Scorpio, even long after the romantic relationship has ended. "The crab is very nostalgic and tends to keep in touch with their exes," Monahan says. "Scorpio, getting reminded of their kind Cancerian love, will remember those happier times. This can make Scorpio susceptible to feeling that this is the one that got away."

Virgo (August 23 cSeptember 22) Virgo and Scorpio make a sextile aspect in astrology, which happens when two signs are 60 degrees apart. According to Monahan, this is a positive aspect that offers growth for each sign. Virgo will offer Scorpio the stability they need to be happy when they're together, while Scorpio will bring passion and excitement. "Scorpio being a fixed Water sign, values trust and loyalty above all, which is something that Virgo knows a lot about," Monahan says. After a breakup, Scorpio will really miss the consistency and loyalty of their ex-Virgo partner.

Experts:

Clarisse Monahan, astrologer and founder of Astroloteez