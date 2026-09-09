September 10's New Moon Feels Like A Cosmic Cleanse For 3 Zodiac

Are you ready for a cosmic cleanse? The last major lunation of the summer is rising on Sept. 10, and it happens to be a new moon in the earthy and efficient sign of Virgo. This new moon brings a powerful opportunity to dive into the details of your plans and get granular with your goals, as Virgo zodiac energy loves specificity. It can help you to push through your perfectionism and deeper into action, too. The energy of this lunar moment is potent, so if you’re one of the signs most affected by the Sept. 10 new moon, you’ll want to get ready for what’s to come.

Right now, the sun is in the mutable earth sign of Virgo, making it a great time to focus on organization, purification, and order. This can be literal — think tidying up your home, cleaning out closets, or simplifying your schedule — but it can also be spiritual. Replacing toxic relationship patterns with healthier ones, sorting through emotional baggage, or restoring order in a messy situation are all things Virgo’s attentive eye and improvement-oriented nature can help you accomplish.

Once the moon meets up with the sun in Virgo for the lunation on Sept. 10, it’ll feel like an everything shower for the soul. This is one of the best opportunities of the whole year to work some new habits into your routine, commit to a healthier lifestyle, or stick to some serious organizational changes that make you a whole lot more productive. Pay attention to the little things and look at everything through a lens of potential improvement. Is there anything messy or complicated in your life that could be tidied up or simplified? How can you start decluttering to make more space for clarity?

New moons are inherently inspiring for fresh starts, as they mark the opening phase of the monthly lunar cycle and are thus charged with the energy of new beginnings. This lunation has an added kick though, as motivational planet Mars will be making a supportive sextile aspect to the sun and moon. Virgo’s preciseness can sometimes get you caught up in self-critiques or perfectionism paralysis, but the direct and impulsive energy of Mars can help you cut through any obsessive second-guessing or triple-checking, allowing you to be much more productive and get further ahead on your goals.

Everyone can work with the magic of this lunation, but if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by Sept. 10’s new moon, you’d be remiss to sleep on this one.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) It can be difficult to speak your feelings aloud, especially if they involve setting boundaries or expressing unhappiness. Even sharing concepts, ideas, and opinions with others can be hard, as you never know how someone is going to react to your vulnerability. However, if there was ever a time to say the word, start the newsletter, or launch the podcast, it’s right now. This lunation is giving you the gift of clarity, as well as the gift of gab. You’ll find that it’s easier to express yourself during this time, especially since you’ll likely feel a lot more confident about standing in your truth. Trust yourself to say what needs to be said, because the world is in dire need of your voice, even if you don’t realize it yet.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) This is your new moon, so obviously it’s going to be a significant one. This lunation is your once-a-year opportunity to clear your entire slate and begin anew. If you focus that quick and clever mind of yours, you jump into a new timeline entirely! Consider the person you want to be, and then envision how that version of you would move through the day. What would their morning routine look like? How would they react to things at work? What would they spend their time doing during the evenings? How does their internal dialogue sound? By embodying the qualities, successes, and goals that you aim to acquire for yourself, you’ll find that you’re one step closer to aligning with the frequency of having the very thing you want.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) After the intense lunar eclipse that rocked your sign last month, this new moon brings a beautiful opportunity to repair any relationships that may have suffered collateral damage as a result of eclipse season’s chaos — or to simply strengthen the bonds that are already thriving. What’s most important is to make sure you’re not taking the people close to you for granted. By simply paying more attention to things, you can make a huge difference in your relationships. Work on being present and attentive with your loved ones, and take note of the little things that matter — like their moods, their worries, and their life updates, whether big or small. Listening, responding to, and recalling someone’s day-to-day trials and tribulations is a powerful way to show them you care.

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