The Astrological Reason You're Going To Be Deep In Your Feelings Next Month

We're officially in the midst of Virgo season 2020, which is a productive time to wrap up our summer fun and start buckling down on our 2020 goals. The September 2020 full moon kicks off the month with a bang, rising late night on September 1 (or in the wee hours of the morning on September 2, if you're on Eastern time). With the full moon in the dreamy water sign of Pisces, we're going to be deep in our feelings — and the September 2020 full moon will affect each zodiac sign in a unique way.

While having this lunation in Pisces will shine a spotlight on our dreams and emotions, we'll also be thrown some wildcards and inspirational bursts of insight thanks the eccentric (and sometimes erratic) planet Uranus, which is forming some powerful planetary aspects with the Sun and the full moon simultaneously. The unpredictable energy of Uranus' influence will make us more open-minded and experimental. We're being asked to trust this luminary's unexpected twists and turns — because listening to our intuition and following whatever new path is being forged could lead us all to exciting opportunities.

Follow the winds of change, trust your visions, and jump on board this full moon ship — then check out how the September 2020 full moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You usually wear your feelings on your sleeve, but this full moon will inspire you to pull your emotions inward and embrace some quality time with yourself. If you're able to quiet down the outside forces in your life (as well as the chatter within your own mind), you'll be able to hear your higher self with more ease and clarity.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

This full moon is asking you to connect with close friends — as you're likely to find support and inspiration within your community. If you've been working on your goals in a solitary fashion and keeping your feelings to yourself, now's a great time to branch out and seek a collaboration when it comes to your to-do list.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You're able to revitalize your work life under the beams of this full moon — and it's probably one of the best moments of the year to get inspired about your path and your calling. Instead of throwing yourself into work, try to open your heart and your mind to inspiration and allow your feelings to lead you toward the parts of your work life that resonate deepest.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The new moon in a fellow water sign is asking you to dig deep when it comes to your philosophies on life and spirituality. There's no need to hold on to past ideas — you're an ever-shifting, ever-evolving being. Try to make room for free-flowing explorations, changes, and paradigm shifts ahead.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Stepping into your power on a surface level comes easily to a confident Leo like you — but acknowledging your power on a deeper, more vulnerable level takes more work. Under this full moon, put your emotional efforts into finding strength in your shadow side. If you never dig deep and dissect the darkness under the surface, it'll keep you from stepping into the most evolved version of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This is your season's full moon, Virgo, and it's asking you to take a break from your personal quest for self-improvement to channel some energy into your closest partnerships. Our relationships can serve as a mirror for our own issues and offer a chance to learn about ourselves, so get in touch with what you want and need out of your own partnerships — and make adjustments as needed.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You're being called to make more space in your life for spiritual exploration and restful downtime, Libra, so allow this full moon to inspire you to make your day-to-day tasks more intentional and beneficial. Once you've cleared your calendar of clutter, you have the chance to build it back up in a way that supports your healing, growth, and balance. Structure your days around your wellness, not just your friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With the full moon in a fellow water sign, now's the time to lean into your deep well of emotions with full force — but this luminary is simply about having fun and embracing what brings you pleasure. It's an especially good time to open up your mind to creative inspiration and pour your energy into painting, music, or any other form of artistic self-expression.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Full moons can make us feel extra social, but you may be more inspired by the comfort and peace of your own company, in your own private space. Prioritize some downtime and connect with your longtime friends or family members. Seeking inspiration from the people who know you on the deepest, most intimate levels will energize your creative side.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If there's been an emotional build-up inside of you, this full moon may just be the catalyst you need to inspire a release. While speaking about your emotions isn't always easy for you, the words will flow easily and your thoughts will be clearer. Journal out your thoughts, have heart-to-heart conversations with friends, and don't sleep on this important chance to express yourself.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Take stock of what really matters to you right now under this luminary, Aquarius. It's easy to get caught up in spending money, time, and resources on things that don't actually mean all that much to you — but if you listen to your gut reactions to the choices you make, you can get to know yourself on a whole new level and start building the life you want.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Happy full moon in your sign, Pisces! This is a great time to embrace your naturally-emotional self and find ways to express your feelings to others. Whether through experimenting with your outfits or through creative arts, you'll find that you're bursting with inspiration — and it'd be a shame not to use your vision to connect with others under this luminary.