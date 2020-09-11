3 Things To Do During September's New Moon — And 3 Things To Avoid

Welcome to the last new moon of the summer season, folks. The September 2020 new moon that rises on September 17 has potential to be a productive one. Because the new moon aligns with the sun in earthy Virgo, it brings us a double blast of Virgo's detail-oriented and organization-focused energy. You'll want to take advantage of this lunation, so keep the do's and don'ts of the September 2020 new moon in mind as you make your plans.

With this new moon offering us a fresh start during Virgo season 2020, all zodiac signs will have an opportunity to zoom in on their goals with an analytical eye and make sure all the T's are crossed and the I's are dotted before setting plans in motion. Planet Saturn, which governs hard work, discipline, and structure, is also influencing this lunation by granting our end-of-summer goals some added longevity. Saturn will form a beneficial trine aspect with the new moon that helps inspire us to buckle down and get serious about our plans. If we're willing to put in the work, the endeavors we begin under this luminary can have lasting power — and you'll be able to kick your goal-crushing abilities into an even higher gear at the end of the month, which is when Saturn retrograde ends and we approach the full moon.

If you're ready for a new beginning, here's everything you should and shouldn't do during the September 2020 new moon to ensure you make the most of this month's lunar vibes.

DO: Make Some New Moon Magic

New moons are almost always a good time to embrace new beginnings, start new projects, or clean your slate in preparation for a fresh start — and this particular luminary can be especially supportive to your goals. Set some time aside under this lunation to write out your new moon intentions or conduct a new moon ritual. Focus on tangible steps you can take to build a solid foundation for your goals rather than trying to jump straight into your endgame, and allow the focused energy of this lunation guide you in your plans.

DON'T: Obsess Over Perfection

Our eye for detail will be blessed with 20/20 vision under the Virgo new moon, and we'll naturally look at our trajectory from a more analytical perspective, which is helpful when it comes to refining our plans. However, Virgo energy can influence us to be overly-critical of things, but being harsh and nit-picky with our goals isn't going to serve anyone. Just because you plan well doesn't mean everything will be perfect, and that's OK. Being adaptable and willing to learn from mistakes is a must if you want to get to where you're going.

DO: Be Generous With Your Time & Energy

The more you give, share, and put into something, the more you'll get out of it. While this new moon will inspire us to focus on our personal goals and wellness, it's also important to consider how your success can help to boost others, too. You may be inspired to find a volunteer gig, make a financial donation, or sacrifice your time in some other way to help make the world a little bit kinder.

DON'T: Try To Rush Anything

Saturn will be linking up with the new moon, and while this can offer us some added structure and focus when it comes to accomplishing things, our success will undoubtedly require patience. Whenever planet Saturn touches something, it asks for hard work in return — no shortcuts. Additionally, the energy of Virgo season zooms its lens onto the fine print of our personal goals. All in all, embrace a "slow and steady" attitude toward your goals to ensure you don't scramble off-course.

DO: Focus On Health & Wellness

With the new moon in health-focused Virgo, this is the ideal luminary for focusing on your overall wellness goals. Any adjustments you're looking to make in relation to your diet, exercise routines, mental health, work-life balance, or personal relationships have potential to stick if you implement them now. Listen to your mind, body, and spirit and honor your needs.

DON'T: Get Lost In The Big Picture

This new moon is all about focusing on the details — and it's also about taking things one step at a time. If you focus on the big steps and your end goals, while skipping over the reality of the nitty-gritty details, hard work, and mundane tangible steps you'll have to take to get there, then it's going to feel impossible to make it happen. While you should always keep your final destination in mind, stay grounded in each step of the journey so you don't lose your way.