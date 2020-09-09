The Astrological Reason You'll Feel Extra Motivated Next Week

We kicked off the month of September with a full corn moon, which had everyone leaning into their feelings and intuitive senses. But on September 17, the September 2020 new moon brings us an opportunity to start something new — and something built to last. This lunation (which marks the last new moon of the summer season) takes place in the meticulous and service-oriented sign of Virgo, which gives all of us one final super-blast of Virgo season energy that'll help you start healthy new habits, iron out the practical details of any new endeavors, and come up with new ways to be of service to others. However, you'll want to know how the September 2020 new moon will affect your zodiac sign specifically, as it'll hit a little differently for everyone.

Overall, Virgo energy is pragmatic, analytical, and wants to get things right, so having both the Sun and moon aligning here (as we will under the September new moon) will activate our inner perfectionists. This luminary is supportive of any projects related to the improvement of yourself or the world around you — think personal health goals like adding more exercise to your routine, or more worldly service-oriented goals like taking action on humanitarian issues or signing up to be a volunteer. To boot, Ultra-responsible planet Saturn will positively aspect this new moon, which adds an extra productivity boost to an already-inspiring luminary.

Take advantage of the super-focused, get-sh*t-done energy of this lunation as we wrap up the summer and approach the autumn equinox. Here's how the September 2020 new moon will affect you, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Now's the time to revitalize your health and wellness goals, Aries, whatever those may be. Whether you've been hoping to set better work/life boundaries, develop a healthier daily routine, or simply commit to cooking dinner at home more often than you summon Uber Eats, now's a great time to implement some healthy changes and stick to them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Stop pushing your passion projects aside, Taurus — now's the time to pull your creative ideas out of the closet and shine them up. Bringing a more critical Virgo-influenced eye to your natural Venusian sense of beauty can help you create something that's both artistic and effective, so use your talents and bring a passion project to life under this luminary's vibes.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Taking advantage of what the new moon is offering you this month is simple, Gemini: clean your house! We're about to kick off a new season once the autumn equinox hits, and it feels good to go into a new chunk of the year with a clean slate — and a tidy household. If you use this lunation's energy to revitalize your living space and get it looking neat n' sparkly, you'll feel like you can accomplish anything.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This new moon bring one more big blast of let's-get-organized energy for you, Cancer, so take advantage of this opportunity to knock some tedious tasks off your to-do list. Your most analytical and practical mind is taking the reigns right now, so use your keen eye for detail to lay out a solid framework for upcoming autumn work projects or social plans.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If you've got loose ends to tie up financially or feel confused about where you stand, this new moon will inspire you to take charge of your money sitch. Making a detailed monthly budget, reviewing your bank accounts, or setting up a new savings plan are all ideal ways to take advantage of the energy that this lunation is serving you, Leo. Let's crunch some numbers.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

We may be approaching the final days of Virgo season, but this new moon marks a whole new beginning for you, Virgo — if you choose to take advantage of it. If there's something you want to accomplish, the universe is currently giving you the tools you need to ensure success. Use your critical eye for detail to fine-tune your plans, and make sure you pour your whole self into whatever it is you're working toward.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This luminary can serve a catalyst for some deep, subconscious healing for you, Libra — so long as you prioritize creating space for your higher self to grow and explore. If you're constantly distracted by your social life, you won't have time to go inward and develop your more mystical nature, so commit to your spiritual wellness under this new moon and watch your consciousness expand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Don't wait around any longer when it comes to getting involved in your community and taking action on the causes that ignite your heart. This new moon offers you insights on the ways you can better serve others — and how you can help build community and make a difference on a large scale. Lean into the power of collaboration and mutual aid now, Scorpio.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

All eyes are on your career path and work life right now, Sag — especially yours. While a dreamer like you enjoys looking toward the broad-scale, long-term of your professional goals, try to zoom in on the little details right now and get analytical. If you start making some subtle improvements in your path to success and ironing out any wrinkles in your public image, you'll ensure you get to where you want to be.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This is an exciting luminary for you, Cap, as it invites you to ignite your imagination and dream big — while keeping it practical, of course. Pursuing a higher-minded interest that will expand your horizons is exactly the kind of risk you should take under this new moon. And because it takes place in a fellow earth sign, you'll be able to see the precise steps you should take to do so sensibly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Now's a time for fine-tuning your boundaries, Aquarius — whether those are emotional boundaries in intimate relationships or boundaries with money to ensure you're not being taken advantage of. Look to the areas of your life where you feel most vulnerable and think about ways you can approach these matters with healthier and more stable behavior.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

This luminary offers you a fresh new start in relationships — but that doesn't mean you should jump into a fantasy. Resist the urge to put on rose-colored glasses in your closest partnerships and commit to taking a more realistic look at the dynamics at play. If you've been waiting for a time to come out of your shell and break out of a tired old role, this is it.