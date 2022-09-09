Astrology
Prepare to be mindfully cautious.
The September 2022 new moon, which arrives on Sept. 25, pirouettes in friendly and flirty Libra. This lunation will empower you to restore equilibrium and peace in your life. With Mercury retrograde shaking up relationships, you'll want to follow these dos and don'ts.
The heart space is the focus of this Venusian lunation. Venus, the planet of romance, makes it the perfect night for TLC. Plan a date night at a new restaurant or visit a museum. Or, light candles for yourself — it's perfect for a solo date night, too.