September’s Full Harvest Moon Is Tough But Empowering For 3 Zodiac Signs

Summer is officially over, but the astrology of September’s final stretch is still scorching hot thanks to the full moon rising in fierce and fiery Aries on Sept. 26. This lunation is hitting just a few days after the autumn equinox, making it this year’s Harvest Moon — as well as one of the most powerful cosmic moments of the season. This is a time to find spiritual sovereignty, personal empowerment, and a will to fight for what your intuition knows is right. For the signs most affected by the Sept. 26 full moon, it could be a path-shifting experience.

The autumn equinox on Sept. 22 coincided with the start of Libra season, so at the time of the full moon, the sun will have just entered this people-pleasing and balance-seeking air sign. Libra season puts an emphasis on partnerships, but having the moon across the zodiac in bold and brazen Aries asks you to focus less on the “us” in every equation and more about the “you.” Unlike peacemaker Libra, which always seeks compromise and diplomacy, Aries is reactive, forward, and direct — often to a fault. It knows what it wants and acts on its impulses. That’s why under this full moon, being true to yourself is a must, not a maybe. Some missions are meant to be made solo, so let your intuition lead you toward your destination.

This full moon is pulling illusion-loving Neptune into the mix, so clarity about what others think or want from you might feel just out of reach anyway — and that’s OK! Your feelings may not be easily put into words, but they are clearly felt, and right now that’s what matters. Some things don’t require quantifying, documenting, or being translated out of obscurity. If it’s real to you, let it be your guide, and don’t worry about creating explanations for other people. Your motivations don’t have to be written out for others’ approval if you’re the only one who plans to act on them.

This lunation is also being supported by hype-planet Mars, out-of-the-box Uranus, and intensity-seeking Pluto, giving your goals deeper spiritual meaning and making you feel less bound to what’s traditional or conventional. The thing you need most right now may not be something other people will understand or be able to give you, so stand up for inner truth and fight for it yourself.

If you’re one of the signs most affected by September’s full Harvest Moon, you’ll want to read on to find out how to handle it.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) This full moon is illuminating your inner knowledge and sense of self in a whole new light, meaning it’s time to break free from other people’s expectations of you. You don’t need to be told twice that you’re the leader of your own life — as an Aries, that’s your baseline — but this lunation puts a fire under everything. You might be surprised by other people’s reactions to the way you move right now. Your motives probably aren’t as obvious as they seem to you, so there may be some confusion about where you’re coming from. A little mystery never hurt anyone though. Instead of trying to explain yourself, sit in the discomfort of that haziness. Your personal journey doesn’t need anyone else’s stamp of approval.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) This full moon could catalyze a career breakthrough — one that feels especially in tune with your spiritual self. You’ve been doing a lot of work in your emotional life, and that inner exploration will manifest externally. Opportunities to shine creatively or in ways that feel aligned on a soul level are likely to emerge, allowing you to generate more meaning from your work. Action planet Mars is at the very last degree of your sign at the time of this lunation, and it’s connecting with the full moon — so whatever goals and motivations have been driving your actions over the past couple months will feel like they’re reaching a critical moment, too. Use your intuition as a guide toward your next moves, professionally and personally.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) The hearts of the people closest to you may feel like they’re in a locked box lately, making it difficult to know what they need from you or how to show up for them. However, this lunation is teaching you that not everything real is given a clear and proper label. A deeper emotional awareness is unfolding in your relationships now, allowing you to look past the surface of what people say and see into the truth of the matter. Instead of second-guessing your instincts or downplaying what you have to offer, trust yourself enough to show up with whatever you’ve got. Loving yourself as you are is the best practice toward loving others exactly as they are, too. Acceptance of others comes from accepting yourself.

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