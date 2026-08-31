Your September Astrology Forecast

The astrology of September finds everyone on the other side of eclipse season — and thankfully, for the first few weeks of the month, Virgo season’s organized and orderly vibe is here to help clean up the mess, too. September also brings the final weeks of summer, as the autumn equinox swoops in on Sept. 22, transitioning the whole Northern hemisphere into the darker half of the year. Of course, that barely scratches the surface when it comes to the jam-packed calendar of astrological events of September 2026.

The month kicks off with some tension, as a clash between hot-headed Mars and stern Saturn on Sept. 1 could bring frustrating delays and put a damper on motivation. It’s hard to find a direct path forward, and figuring out your next steps will likely require some patience and problem solving. A boost from quick and clever Mercury helps ensure you can make these things happen.

A relatively quiet week follows this testy Mars-Saturn square-off, but the action picks up by the middle third of the month. Sept. 10 is an astrologically busy day, as it begins with romantic Venus and intellectual Mercury switching zodiac signs, followed by unconventional Uranus kicking off its annual retrograde, and finally wraps up with the cleansing new moon in Virgo. This is a moment of change, forward-thinking progress, and visions of a brighter and more efficient future. Get ready to manifest.

Dasha Petrenko/imageBROKER/Shutterstock

Mid-month is full of planetary action, most notably another Grand Air Trine being activated by Mercury, which bodes well for innovative ideas and investigative exploration. Then, there’s another peak in the ongoing sextile aspect between mystical Neptune and control-freak Pluto. This positive Neptune-Pluto connection burst onto the scene this year and will be a defining cosmic trait through 2032. It asks everyone to look beyond the veil and dig deeper into all things invisible — whether they’re spiritual, imaginative, or intuitive in nature.

Libra season begins on Sept. 22, which aligns with the date of the autumn equinox and the first day of fall. Libra is the sign of balance, justice, and compromise — a beautifully meaningful representation of the equal parts of daylight and night that define this solar equinox. Soon after Libra season begins, a fiery full moon in Aries rises on Sept. 26, prompting a deep and passionate exploration of the self and relationships. Red-hot Mars enters creatively-driven Leo the next day, giving a boost of confidence to every endeavor, and the month wraps up with Mercury entering mystery-solving Scorpio on Sept. 30, asking everyone to think more strategically.

Read on for the deep-dive into your August 2026 astrology forecast.

Love Gets Intense With Venus In Scorpio

Amorous planet Venus has spent the past month in its flirty and aesthetically-minded home sign of Libra, where it’s brought balance, beauty, and grace to relationships. But on Sept. 10, Venus dives into the dark and mysterious seas of Scorpio — an intense water sign that tends to be a little raw and incisive for Venus’ delicate tastes. With Venus in Scorpio, it's time to get up close and personal with the truth, no matter how messy and emotional it might be. While some feelings might have teeth and claws, this transit can also be an opportunity to build deep trust and intimacy in love, especially if you’re willing to deal with the romantic skeletons in your closet.

Marja Airio/Shutterstock

Diplomacy Reigns With Mercury In Libra

Also on Sept. 10, mental planet Mercury follows in Venus’ footsteps by leaving one of its home-base signs and entering a new part of the zodiac. In Mercury’s case, it’ll zoom out of its cosmic domicile of detail-oriented Virgo and into the charming and diplomatic abode of Libra. With Mercury in this air sign, conversations take on a more graceful and balanced vibe. It’s easier to see both sides of a story right now, but that can also make it harder to make a decision — because everything has its pros and cons, and all of them are glaringly obvious.

urbazon/E+/Getty Images

By the middle of the month, Mercury in Libra finds itself activating a powerful and creative Grand Air Trine with both control-freak Pluto and wild-child Uranus. This is a time where deep mental breakthroughs and provocative new ideas can emerge. Don’t be afraid to think unconventionally and explore the taboo.

Uranus Retrograde Begins

Speaking of unconventional, Sept. 10 also sees counter-culture planet Uranus stationing retrograde in Gemini. Sometimes dubbed astrology’s Great Awakener, this disruptive planet backspins for about five months each year, and this Uranus retrograde will last until February 2027. These periods give everyone a chance to process some of the curveballs and epiphanies that have shaken up their lives and perspectives as of late. It’s a time to question your most innovative ideas that fall outside the status quo and examine the ways in which you’ve been hindering your growth in order to fit in.

A Fresh-Start New Moon In Virgo

Sept. 10 is most certainly a jam-packed day, serving up multiple planetary ingresses, a retrograde station, and last but not least, September’s new moon. The sun and moon are joining forces in pragmatic and perfectionistic Virgo for this lunation, offering everyone a clean slate and clearer insights — as well as a chance to manifest what comes next with greater specificity.

Get ready to face yourself and your relationships with radical bravery.

A supportive rally cry from go-getter Mars puts some oomph into this new moon, allowing you to move forward with precision, motivation, and flexibility. Take advantage of this opportunity to start something fresh and implement healthy new habits into your routine.

Welcoming Fall With The Equinox

Pumpkin spice lattes and plaid flannel shirts, here we come! Sept. 22 is the date of the autumn equinox in the Northern hemisphere, making it the first official day of fall and one of only two days per year where the hours of daylight and darkness are perfectly equal. This equinox is a time to honor the harvest energy of this season, relishing in the abundance brought on by summer while recognizing the need for gratitude as colder months lie ahead.

Olena Malik/Moment/Getty Images

As always, the fall equinox is also the day the sun enters Libra, which marks the halfway point of the astrological year. Libra is the cardinal air sign that rules balance, partnership, and symmetry, so this is a good time of year to find your equilibrium and even out your scales if you’ve got out-of-whack energies or unjust situations weighing on you. Libra’s penchant for aesthetics and artifice also makes this season ideal for fall photoshoots at the pumpkin patch and shopping trips for season decor. Libra loves to get creative with a theme.

An Intense Full Harvest Moon

Libra season is diplomatic and even-keeled, but the full moon in Aries rising a few days into it is wild, fantastical, and ferocious. This Sept. 26 lunation serves as this year’s Harvest Moon, and it's got an edge. The moon will be in a tight conjunction with spacey Neptune, plunging everyone into the numinous world of their intuition and subconscious. Meanwhile, supportive vibes from transformational Pluto and electrifying Uranus catalyze deep inner change, revolution, and revelation. This is set to be an intense one, so get ready to face yourself and your relationships with radical bravery and honesty.

draganab/E+/Getty Images

Mars In Leo Brings Courage & Confidence

Action planet Mars is getting a major boost after the full moon, as it’s entering the honorable and regal sign of Leo on Sept. 27. Leo zodiac energy imbues this red-hot planet with unshakable confidence and unbridled courageousness, making even your least attainable goals feel like they’re suddenly within your reach. Now’s a time to work hard, take up space shamelessly, and believe in yourself deeply. With Mars in Leo, every small step forward is fuel for your next big leap. Put the haters on mute and do your thing.

Thinking Deep With Mercury In Scorpio

On Sept. 30, mental planet Mercury makes its second move of the month and zooms straight into deep and complex webs of Scorpio. With the planet of communication and thinking in Scorpio’s mysterious waters, expect for conversations to become a lot more cryptic and guarded. This transit heightens suspicions and has people playing their cards closer to their chests, always strategizing around their next moves. September wraps up with a game of chess, not checkers, so put on your X-ray goggles and prepare to look beyond the surface of things to find the truth.