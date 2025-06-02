Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

If you’ve been wanting to hard launch your relationship on IG, this could be your week. In fact, your partner might even beat you to it by posting a sappy Story or a cute pic. For others, all the attention will be a bit too much.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

Is your situation texting you nonstop? Do you cringe every time a message pops up? The Seven of Wands suggests you’ll need to defend your boundaries and put a stop to anything that feels overwhelming.

If you’re in a relationship, this card encourages you to address ongoing disagreements, especially if you and your partner have been bickering or getting on each other’s nerves. The convo might be intense, but according to Wang, it’ll ultimately strengthen your bond.

If you’re out on the dating scene, the feisty Seven of Wands suggests your next romantic encounter could come with a hint of competition.

“Someone else might be vying for the same person’s attention, or you may feel the need to prove your worth,” he says.

In the days ahead, you might realize the person you like is talking to multiple people, and just like that it’ll feel like you have to go above and beyond to catch their eye. If that sounds exhausting, feel free to slip away. If it sounds fun, let the games begin.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Ace of Swords is all about mental clarity and bold communication,” says Wang. If you catch feelings for someone, this is your sign to be open and honest about it, especially if you feel the urge play it cool.

Instead of leaving them on read, see what happens if you make a bold move. By telling them exactly what you want — and how you feel — it could move your relationship forward in amazing ways. Sometimes it really does pay to be a bit cringe.

This card is also a sign to update your dating profile. Instead of creating a bio that looks right, make one that feels right. Share what you’re looking for, list your non-negotiables, and post pics that show off who you truly are. “Clear intentions attract the right energy,” says Wang.

If you’re in a relationship, the Ace of Swords reminds you to talk to your partner more often. “Have a heartfelt conversation about your future and address any misunderstandings with logic and compassion,” he says. “A breakthrough in communication could reignite passion.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Six of Wands is a card of admiration. “If you’re dating someone new, they likely see you as someone extra special,” says Wang. They might wax poetic about how they’ve “never met anyone like you,” but take it with a grain of salt.

While you might be feeling warm and fuzzy, do a quick gut check. If they’re texting 24/7, talking about weddings, or asking to move in after the first date, it could be a sign of love bombing. This type of attention could fizzle in a few days, so be sure to protect yourself by setting boundaries.

For others, the onslaught of love will be the real deal. “This could be the week your partner makes their feelings more obvious, possibly with a grand gesture or public acknowledgment,” says Wang — think bringing you out to meet their friends or hard launching you on Instagram.

If it all feels right, go ahead and get excited. “Love and admiration are very much intertwined when this card shows up,” says Wang, so revel in the energy and remember that it’s exactly what you deserve.

For those already in a committed relationship, the Six of Wands suggests your partner will go above and beyond to show you how much they care. “Expect compliments, small celebrations of your love, or even social recognition as a strong couple,” he says. It’s easy to take each other for granted, especially when life gets in the way, so make sure you remember to show each other off.

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

