Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

While this week will be steeped in love, it might be more about self-love. Some of you will enjoy sweet moments with a partner, but others will want to focus on solo dates (and staying away from the apps).

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

This week, he happened to select three Pentacles cards, which signal a strong dose of safety, security, commitment, and abundance.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

The Seven of Pentacles hints at a period of reflection and patience. Even though the weather is perfect for a date night, you might be in the mood to stay in and hang out with yourself for a change.

Did you just wrap up a tricky situationship? Are you striking out while swiping? Then it’s a good time to delete the apps and reassess. If you give yourself a chance to think deeply about what happened with “Ryan from Hinge,” you’ll lower the chance of getting caught up in similar in the future.

In the days ahead, think about what you do — and, more importantly, don’t — want in love. The last thing you want is to repeat the same pattern every single time you meet someone new.

If you’re in a relationship, “you may find yourself evaluating its progress and considering whether your efforts are bearing fruit or if adjustments are needed,” says Wang. “This isn’t a time for impulsive decisions, but rather thoughtful assessment.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

This week is heavy on the pentacles, and that means it’s time to tap into meaningful earth sign energy. “To attract more love, focus on your generosity — not just materially, but emotionally,” says Wang. That’s what the Six of Pentacles is all about.

If you see an opportunity to treat your partner to something nice, like their favorite coffee, don’t miss out. It shows you’re thinking about them, even when you aren’t together.

If you’re talking to someone new, you can apply the message of the Six of Pentacles by texting first instead of waiting to see if they’ll reach out. “Remember, love flows where energy is shared freely,” he says.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Two of Pentacles suggests your love interest is juggling multiple priorities. In some cases, it could be a sign they’re talking to more people than you realize. If they’re not available to hang out on the weekends or are slow to respond to texts, brace yourself for a potential ghosting.

In other cases, they might just be busy or not have their head on straight, especially if your relationship seemed to kick off quickly. “They may feel a strong connection but are navigating how to integrate you into their life smoothly,” says Wang. Give them time to sort it out — and don’t stress too much in the interim.

“If you are already married or in a committed relationship, this card could be talking about managing finances with your partner,” says Wang, like how to split bills or prioritizing what to save for. “If things feel uncertain or confusing, don’t push — this card suggests flexibility and patience will help things stabilize.”

The main takeaway for this week is to focus on yourself in moments of uncertainty. As you wait patiently for your love life to sort itself out, focus on hobbies, get in touch with friends, or take yourself out.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

