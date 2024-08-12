While some zodiac signs will happily stay single forever, and others will take their sweet time weighing the pros and cons of every Hinge match, others are busy falling in love with someone they just met and joking with friends about wedding dates and baby names.

Almost everyone’s made the mistake of rushing into a relationship, but certain zodiac signs seem to make a habit out of it. This is true for the impulsive members of the zodiac who have been known to fall in love and plan a whole new life in a single evening.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, the impulsive signs tend to rush into relationships because they get wrapped up in the fun and the thrill of a fresh fling. If they hit it off with someone new, it won’t be long before they’re announcing their relationship on Instagram.

Then there are the hopeless romantics of the zodiac who would give anything to live out a #BookTok fantasy. As Wang says, these signs fall in love easily with everyone they meet, and they’ll often be quick to dive in and commit. They’ll say things like, “Well, we knew right away” or “I could tell they were the one.”

The romantic signs crave a cozy, settled-down lifestyle where they shop at IKEA, meet the fam, and play house ASAP. If they can see that happening with someone new, it won’t matter that they’ve only been on one or two dates.

Below are the three zodiac signs who rush into a relationship, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

People with a lot of Aries in their birth chart are as impulsive as they come. “Ruled by Mars, the planet of action, they thrive on excitement,” says Wang, and that means they often jump headfirst into new relationships.

This sultry, outgoing fire sign is good at meeting people IRL, so they’re never short on options. They might feel a spark with someone at a bar or hit it off with a stranger on vacation, and just like that they’re texting their friends and announcing they’re in love.

An Aries is always going to act first and think later, which also means they’re able to sail past — or straight up ignore — any red flags that might stop other zodiac signs in their tracks. According to Wang, this is especially true for those with Venus in Aries, as it makes them extra spontaneous and thus all the more likely to rush into a relationship.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Once a Libra downloads a dating app, all bets are off. “Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, which heavily influences their romantic inclinations,” says Wang. They have a strong desire to be locked down and in love, and this trait tends to put them on the fast track to commitment.

As a charming air sign, Libras always have a million matches on Hinge. They like to pick a few names and schedule three (or more) dates in a single evening. The goal? To find a partner ASAP. While they’re good at flirting and reeling people in, Wang says Libras aren’t the best when it comes to picking the right person. Instead of taking their time and asking questions about values and goals, they’ll find one or two qualities they like on a date and consider it meant to be.

As Wang says, “A Libra’s innate need for partnership can sometimes cloud their judgment, causing them to gloss over compatibility issues in search of that ideal connection.” Sometimes they get lucky and everything works out in their favor, but other times they realize they need to go back to the drawing board.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Pisces tend to get swept up in the early, hyper-romantic days of love. The moment they lock eyes with someone and feel a spark, they’ll immediately picture their entire life together, almost like there’s a rom-com playing in their head.

“Pisces tend to be dreamy and romantic, often viewing love through a lens of idealism that propels them into relationships,” says Wang. This water sign is also highly empathetic, which means they’re good at forming connections and feeling close to others.

A Pisces will happily spend 12 hours on the first date, and they’ll be even happier to sleep at their new partner’s place — sometimes sneaking a toothbrush into their bathroom as a way to stake their claim. That quickly slides into spending 24/7 together, and before they know it they’re in a relationship.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor