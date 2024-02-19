Similar to a horoscope, a tarot reading can help you see what you already know. The cards provide not only ideas and direction, but also a dose of clarity. To get started you can set an intention, ask the deck a question, and then see what pops out.

That’s what Letao Wang, a tarot reader, astrologer, and spiritual counselor, did for the money-themed reading below. He came up with three general questions that anyone might wonder when it comes to their finances, especially the kind you’re most likely to ponder on a Monday as you look to the week ahead.

His three-card reading explores what’s in store for your bank account, how you can dial down any money-related stress, and how to give yourself a boost at work, so you can set yourself up for success.

Card 1: “What do I need to know about my finances this week?”

Just like the person on the card, the Eight of Pentacles suggests that you need to slow down and focus on the details. When it comes to money, that could mean paying attention to all the little things you buy — like coffees, bagels, and random things on Etsy — and how quickly it chisels away at your bank account. (As a viral tweet pointed out last week, “it only takes $27.30 a day to spend an extra $10,000 a year.”)

This card is also a good reminder that it takes time to hone your financial skills, whether you’re saving money, building your credit score, or investing. Not only does it take time to learn the ropes, but it also takes time to see results.

That’s why Wang suggests approaching your financial goals with the mindset of a master craftsperson: Be diligent, patient, and focused.

“Financial success doesn’t come overnight, but through consistent work and continuous self-improvement,” he says. “Sweet results await. Meanwhile, this card, in particular, is urging you to focus on generating your abundance, too, instead of only thinking about how to spend less.”

Card 2: “What do I need to know to feel less anxious about money?”

If you’ve been stressing over money or comparing your financial situation to others, the Hanged Man advises a shift in perspective, says Wang. “This card signals the need to pause and reflect, [so you can] look at things from an entirely different angle.”

If you were to metaphorically hang upside down, how might you see your life differently? “Perhaps you need to let go of outworn measures of success or the relentless pursuit of material wealth as the sole indicator of achievement,” he says. It might feel right to focus on other areas of life that feel abundant, and forget about the hustle for a while.

“Embrace a period of strategic surrender; sometimes, stepping back is what propels you forward in the long run,” says Wang. “Trust that this period of suspension will ultimately provide you with profound insights and lead you to a period of personal and financial growth. This card should also tell you that there is no need to worry, as you are on the right path for now.”

Card 3: “What will impact my career this week?”

This card represents confidence, determination, and the ability to attract helpful people into your life — all things that’ll give you a leg up when it comes to improving your finances long-term.

As you go through the week, keep an eye out for any potential connections and opportunities that come your way, or set up a few on your own. This could be the perfect time to schedule a meeting with a manager to discuss a raise or to pitch a new idea. It might also feel right to network and see who you can meet in your field. You never know who’s hiring or who might inspire your next move.

In tarot, the wands suit represents what’s important to you, while the Queen is all about standing in your confident energy, says Wang. To take this card to heart, remember what you’re passionate about and don’t be afraid to be your own advocate. All of the quick chats with coworkers and seemingly-insignificant meetings you have today could mean a lot to your future self.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, spiritual counselor