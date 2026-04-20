Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of April 20 - 26

Your pull for the week is The Fool. As the very first card of the tarot deck, it signals the start of an amazing journey. It also represents new beginnings, freedom, adventure, idealism, and a sense of spontaneity, so think of those words as your mantra for the week.

Sometimes it makes sense to lie low and lean into your routine. It feels nice to wake up at the same time every morning, and to open your fridge to a predictable array of pre-made meals. When life is hectic, it’s grounding to have a go-to workout class that helps you unwind, and a comfort TV show that always hits the spot before bed.

This week is about throwing it all away — at least for now. The Fool suggests you’ve been itching to step out of your well-worn groove, and maybe even take a few risks. For some, it’ll feel right to lighten up in small ways in the days ahead. Instead of dutifully making your coffee at home, for example, you could live a little and stop by a cafe. If you usually go to Pilates, try a dance cardio class instead. It’ll be a refreshing change of pace.

For others, the call of The Fool will be much louder. It might see you zooming out of town for a weekend getaway, inviting friends over for a random party, or leaving your apartment at 9 p.m. for a last-minute date — even though you’re kind of tired. This card encourages you to be spontaneous.

The beauty of The Fool isn’t its chaos or lack of care, but how it shakes the dust off of your patterns and deeply-engrained POVS. It also takes the seriousness out of the day-to-day drudgery of life. When you’re busy and stressed, it’s common to get caught up in drama, worry, and fear about the future. You can no longer see or hear anything around you, almost as if you’re on autopilot.

The Fool encourages you to become more present and playful, whether that means laughing off an embarrassing moment or shrugging when things don’t go your way. It’s also about finding little glimmers of happiness, just like the idealistic person on the card who’s seen dancing in the sun.

This outlook can be helpful when you feel your blood pressure rise at work, or when you receive yet another annoying message on a dating app. Instead of letting it harden you into someone who’s upset 24/7, adopt an “omg, whatever” attitude as a way to keep your spirits high. Whistle a tune and continue on your way.

For more, check out your horoscope.