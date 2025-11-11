TikTok’s "Anti-Start" Ritual Will Help You Stop Procrastinating

Starting a task can feel like the hardest thing in the world. Whether you have to answer emails, finish a paper, or simply put away your giant pile of clothes, it often feels impossible to begin. It’s almost like there’s a wall that’s blocking your success, and it’s why you end up putting things off for ages.

To get past this annoying mental hurdle, TikTok creator @ankitatej follows an “anti start ritual,” and it’s truly genius. Instead of waiting for a random burst of motivation to strike, she takes baby steps in the right direction. If she needs to finish a project, she’ll clean up her space, light a candle, get a coffee, and open her laptop.

The idea is to set the stage for a version of you who could start, if they wanted to, but as you prep your space, you can tell yourself you don’t actually have to do anything productive beyond that. By assuring yourself you don’t have to work — you’re just getting ready, NBD — you essentially alleviate the pressure that’s holding you back.

“[It also] tricks your brain into thinking the task has started,” Ankita said in her viral video. “It’s like a tiny bit of dopamine.” In her comments, someone said, “Wait this is actually legit. Thank you.” Another wrote, “You might have just saved my life.” Here, a therapist weighs in on why the anti-start ritual helps you feel more productive.

Why “Anti-Start Rituals” Work

According to Briana Paruolo, LCMHC, psychotherapist and founder of On Par Therapy, it’s not uncommon to have a mental block that holds you back from doing even the most simple things, like starting a work project or finishing a chore.

Setting the stage with an “anti start ritual” can send the signal to your brain that it’s time to shift into focus mode, she tells Bustle. It’s why lighting a candle by your workspace can be so helpful. “it can be an equivalent to when a meditation bell or chime anchors you into a practice,” Paruolo says. “Creating a ritual also provides a predictable sequence that reduces decision-making fatigue that keeps us stuck.” Once you get on a roll, it’s easier to keep going.

Dopamine also plays a role in why this ritual works. “Completing small tasks, like desk cleaning or lighting a candle, can provide immediate dopamine hits that build momentum,” Parauolo says. “When we utilize our hands in activities, our sensorimotor cortex is engaged and boosts your mood, too. Small dopamine rewards can help override the brain's resistance to tasks that are perceived as tedious or challenging.”

It’s perfect for high achievers and perfectionists who might get paralyzed over the idea of starting, as well as anyone who’s experienced burnout and looking to rebuild their capacity for small wins, she adds. It’s also helpful for those with ADHD who need a sneaky way to skirt around executive dysfunction.

How To Create An Anti-Start Ritual

The anti-start ritual is helpful when you need to do tedious tasks, like checking emails or emptying the dishwasher, as well as when you want to kick off a creative project, initiate a morning routine, or even pick a hobby back up. If you feel any sort of resistance or lack of motivation, set the stage for the thing you want to do — all while acting as if you won’t actually do it.

Paraolo says it would also be perfect when you’re putting off cooking dinner. If you can’t find the motivation, set the stage by getting all of your ingredients out, lighting a candle in your kitchen, or putting on some nice music. Tell yourself you’ll just start there, and don’t be surprised if you cook a whole meal moments later. (Or at least assemble a nice girl dinner.)

Prepping your space for action is what this hack is all about, but you can even start smaller than that, Paraolo says. If you feel stuck, simply stand up, stretch, or shimmy a little to switch up how you feel. “A brief moment will mark the shift from stuck to starting,” she says. Tricking your brain into being productive is what this hack is all about.

Source:

Briana Paruolo, LCMHC, psychotherapist, founder of On Par Therapy