Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of August 18 – 24

This week’s card is The Fool. While it sounds like a bad one — Uh oh, are you about to do something embarrassing? Again? — it actually represents new beginnings, freedom, and innocence, as well as a sense of adventure.

As the very first card of the major arcana, The Fool points to the exciting feeling of being right at the beginning of an amazing journey. He hasn’t encountered any major mishaps or learned from any mistakes, and that means he’s still idealistic and ready for anything.

As you head into the week, it could be fun to embrace this energy, even if you have to fake it a little. Instead of laying out your to-dos in a perfectly-organized calendar and hoping everything unfolds perfectly, be open to the idea of last-minute changes — and maybe even a little chaos.

You know when you’re on a road trip and decide to take a random detour just to see what happens? That’s what The Fool is all about. You could purposefully redirect your path or allow a change to take shape without trying to fix it. As you navigate the unexpected, embrace the fun and know that it’s helping you build character.

In a tarot reading, The Fool often pops up when you’re about to experience something new, and that can apply to your love life, too. If you’ve been scrolling on dating apps, it could be a sign you’ll see the first few flickers of a fun fling on the horizon. Maybe a text convo takes off, or someone cute asks you on a last-minute date. Instead of overthinking it, just have fun and see where it goes.

The Fool is also a reminder that you don’t have to be good at everything from the jump. If you start something new this week, whether it’s a hobby, a workout routine at the gym, or a big project at work, don’t panic if you’re not expert-level right away. Are you knitting? Trying to learn piano? Embrace the fact you’re terrible, laugh at it, and keep going.

If you’ve been feeling stuck or bored, take this card as your sign to add a little sparkle back into your week. Give yourself a mission to complete, like trying a new coffee shop on your way to work each morning. You don’t need to do anything grand to feel excited again. The Fool makes the most of everything.

