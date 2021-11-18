These Are The Most Powerful Zodiac Signs

If you’ve got astrology apps like CoStar and the Pattern handy anytime you want to do some astrological digging, you’re probably aware of how astrology can tell us a lot about our cosmic energies. Reading daily horoscopes can give you the scoop on what kind of day you’ll have depending on the planetary movements, but it can also give you a bit of intel about others on a personal level. Diving into birth charts can give you foresight into the motivations, patterns, and strengths of others around you, including how tough and mighty you are. And if your Sun sign happens to be one of the most powerful zodiac signs, you might be able to relate to how influential your zodiac placement can be.
Your birth chart is loaded with information about your houses and planets, some of which allow you to step into your inner power with ease. Take Mars, the planet of aggression, for example. Mars is the planet of aggression, determination, and ambition — this planet was honorably named after the Roman god, Mars, aka the God of battle. Aries, who are ruled by this planet may have a strong sense of power and leadership. These signs love to take control and competition, and they’ll do what’s necessary to earn first place.
While all zodiac signs are powerful in their own right, and everyone has powerful placements in their chart, there are a few zodiac signs whose valiant attitude and leadership skills make them stick out of the crowd. Keep reading to find out if your sign makes the list of the most powerful zodiac signs.