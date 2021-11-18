These Are The Most Powerful Zodiac Signs

If you’ve got astrology apps like CoStar and the Pattern handy anytime you want to do some astrological digging, you’re probably aware of how astrology can tell us a lot about our cosmic energies. Reading daily horoscopes can give you the scoop on what kind of day you’ll have depending on the planetary movements, but it can also give you a bit of intel about others on a personal level. Diving into birth charts can give you foresight into the motivations, patterns, and strengths of others around you, including how tough and mighty you are. And if your Sun sign happens to be one of the most powerful zodiac signs, you might be able to relate to how influential your zodiac placement can be.

Your birth chart is loaded with information about your houses and planets, some of which allow you to step into your inner power with ease. Take Mars, the planet of aggression, for example. Mars is the planet of aggression, determination, and ambition — this planet was honorably named after the Roman god, Mars, aka the God of battle. Aries, who are ruled by this planet may have a strong sense of power and leadership. These signs love to take control and competition, and they’ll do what’s necessary to earn first place.

While all zodiac signs are powerful in their own right, and everyone has powerful placements in their chart, there are a few zodiac signs whose valiant attitude and leadership skills make them stick out of the crowd. Keep reading to find out if your sign makes the list of the most powerful zodiac signs.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle People who have their sun sign in Aries know their power all too well. These zodiac signs are ruled by Mars, the planet of determination and passion. Their ruling sign allows them to lead the pack with ease and take control when situations get out of hand. “Aries is one of the most powerful signs because they are fiercely independent,” MaKayla McRae, aka TheStarryEyedMystic tells Bustle. “They are the leaders of the zodiac, able to forge new paths that never existed prior, all on their own. They’re fast-paced fire signs, willing to fearlessly leap on their desires with passionate personal empowerment. And because Aries are cardinal fire signs, when they get an idea, they’re quick to leap into action and turn their desires into reality.”

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle If you’re a Leo, you have the self-assurance and fresh outlook on life that’s needed for a position of power. Being ruled by the sun lends you the credibility and strength to protect your community and the courage and heart to lead others to a positive solution. “Leo is one of the most powerful sign due to their sunshine-y charisma,” McRae explains. “They’re able to make everyone feel comfortable to be whoever they truly are, as their radiant confidence rubs off. Leos are fixed fire signs, which doesn’t come as a surprise, as fire signs are known for their courage, braveness, and straightforward approach. With Leo’s fixed quality, these lions keep their eye on the prize, keeping strong in the midst of any challenge.”