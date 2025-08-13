These 3 Zodiac Signs Swipe Right On Everyone

Everyone has their approach when it comes to scrolling on dating apps. Some people take the job very seriously and only swipe right on someone after thoroughly reviewing their bio, sharing it with five friends, and conducting a comprehensive background check.

Others swipe right on literally everyone, and it often has something to do with their zodiac sign. The fun, outgoing, adventurous signs rarely overthink their matches. Instead, they swipe right with abandon and approach dating with a “do it for the plot” mentality.

Some see swiping as a fun pastime, too. They’ll thumb through apps on their lunch break or while in bed, and then wait to see what happens. It’s a way to spice up their day, keep their options open, and boost the chance that they’ll find a date for Friday night. If they experience even a moment of boredom, they’ll reach for their phone — and just like that, they’ll be entertained.

Other signs swipe right because they’re innately curious about people. They love that a dating app is essentially a smorgasbord of strangers that could turn into friends, flings, or even life-long partners. They love to chat and connect and are always excited to go out. It’s why they take a playful approach to swiping, liking, and sending DMs.

Here, the three zodiac signs who swipe right on everyone when it comes to dating.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

Igor Suka/E+/Getty Images

Aries are known for their devious streak, and it definitely applies to how they use dating apps. Instead of taking their love life seriously, they’ll swipe on everyone — sometimes without even fully looking. They aren’t going to analyze each bio. If someone seems cute, or even remotely interesting, they’ll throw them a like and see what happens.

As a sign ruled by Mars, the planet of action, Aries doesn’t hold back when it comes to getting what they want. If they’re bored on a Saturday, they’ll open up Tinder and start swiping. If they’re tired of being single, they’ll open Hinge and send DMs. Unlike a Taurus or a Scorpio, who might be more discerning with their swipes, they’ll cast a wide net and see who bites, and then decide who they like later.

This energetic fire sign is also always down to go out. If their friends are busy, they’ll swipe, get a date, and treat it as an excuse to get dressed up. Sometimes these last-minute matches turn into something more. Sometimes they’re just a fling. For Aries, the unknown is what makes dating so exciting.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

LPETTET/E+/Getty Images

As the social butterfly of the zodiac, it’s easy to picture a Gemini swiping right on everyone. This tech-savvy Mercury-ruled sign always has their phone in hand and will often open the apps when they have a spare minute.

Instead of looking for The One, this air sign will do a speed-swipe round to match with everyone. Depending on their mood, they might pause to read someone’s bio and laugh at their stance on pineapple on pizza. Mostly, though, they’re focused on sowing seeds and sparking connections.

Geminis are a chatty sign and can talk with literally anyone. By swiping right, they increase the chance that someone will DM them back and start a convo — and hopefully one that’ll last late into the night. They like to lie in bed and pick the minds of random people, even if it doesn’t lead to a date.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

LordHenriVoton/E+/Getty Images

Libras like to take a “what if?” approach when it comes to dating. They can imagine themselves falling for a wide variety of people, and therefore like to keep an open mind when it comes to connecting on the apps. They won’t box themselves in by only going after their go-to “type.”

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Libras often turn to dating apps for attention. They have three different options on their phone at any given time, and multiple conversations flowing on each. Sometimes they’ll swipe just because they’re bored as a way to spice up their day. Their flirty energy has to go somewhere, and the apps make it easy.

While they aren’t stingy with their swipes, this air sign won’t go on an actual date with just anyone. They’ll swipe right as a way to meet people, but then they’ll narrow down their options based on how the conversation unfolds. If they’re going to go on a first date, it’s because they genuinely like someone.