Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of August 4 - 10

This week’s pull is The Lovers. As a major arcana card, it points to big themes like love, balance, alignment, and connection. It can also hint at a choice that needs to be made, which is why it’s one of the juiciest tarot cards in the deck.

As you go about your week, pay close attention to your romantic relationships. If you’re dating someone, The Lovers suggests you’ll feel closer than ever. Your friends might joke that they’re officially sick of hearing about “how in love you are” — though they’ll be happy that you’re happy.

Be ready for heart-to-heart convos, sweet moments, and possibly even the dawning realization that you’ve finally found The One. While these chats could unfold naturally, like when you’re hanging on the couch and talking about your day, you can also spark them on purpose. The beginning of a new month feels like the right time to have meaningful discussions, especially if you’ve been wondering how your partner feels about the future.

If you’ve been putting in the work on the apps, The Lovers could be a sign that something will finally start to take shape. The person you’ve been talking to for days might invite you to get pasta at the Italian restaurant you raved about in your bio, or you might feel bold enough to ask someone on a second date. When it comes to romance, this week will be anything but stale.

In a tarot reading, The Lovers also reminds you to check in with yourself and how life seems to be unfolding. Take some time this week to make sure you’re on track with your goals, that you feel good about work, and that your friendships seem solid.

This card suggests you’ll be pretty pleased with what you see, but if not, you can make a few tweaks, drop what’s not working for you, or change course. You shouldn’t force yourself to follow a certain path just because it’s conventional or what you always thought you wanted. The Lovers is all about being authentic and tapping into your true self.

While this might not apply to everyone, The Lovers can also point to a big choice that needs to be made, especially as it relates to major commitments. Think breaking up with someone, taking a new job, renting a new apartment, or anything else that feels weighty or permanent. If you’ve been sitting on the fence, this is a good week to finally make a call. You’ll feel so much lighter once you do.

