Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of December 15 - 21

Your card for the week is the Two of Pentacles, which represents balance, flexibility, and the need to adapt. It’s the perfect card to keep in mind during the holiday season, especially if you feel like you’re being pulled in multiple directions.

When this card pops up in a tarot reading, it’s often a sign that you have two (or more) important things to juggle. Maybe you’ve been invited to multiple holiday parties and aren’t sure which ones to attend. Maybe your family wants to watch the ball drop with you on New Year’s Eve at home, but your friends are planning a wild night out. While this card does remind you to appreciate all your options, it doesn’t mean you’ll automatically know what to do.

One takeaway? Don’t be too rigid. Say yes to some invitations without thinking too hard. To have your own back, make it clear from the jump that you might need to leave early or show up a tiny bit late. It’s impossible to please everyone, but if you give people a heads up, it shouldn’t cause too much drama.

Since this is a pentacles card, a suit that represents the material world, it’s also a hint to not go overboard with your spending, whether it’s on gifts, restaurants, travel, or all of the above. To save some cash, this is your cue to have a $5 gift exchange as a way to keep at least one of your get-togethers a little more low-key. If you’re lucky enough to get a holiday bonus, don’t blow it all at once. Tuck some away in savings.

The Two of Pentacles can also point to ups and downs in your love life. If you just got into a relationship, you might feel the stress of communicating properly with a new partner, especially during this hectic this time of year. One of you might feel like the other is texting too much or not enough, which could lead to some stress.

Also, make sure you’re not the only one pulling your weight. If you’re whipping up eggnog and coordinating group plans while your partner is just chilling on the couch, ask them to step up. Relationships need balance.

If you’re single and find yourself stuck messaging with your Hinge match even though you should probably be spending quality time with your grandma, let them know you’re with family and will be back soon. It could be a good barometer of whether they respect your boundaries and give you space.

It’s also possible that you’ll find yourself wrestling with how much to reveal to friends and family about your love life. This time of year is, after all, chock full of awkward moments and prying questions. Decide right now what you’re willing to talk about over dinner, and let the rest be a mystery. Embrace that cool aunt energy where no one 100% understands your vibe.

