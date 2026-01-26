Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of January 26 - February 1

Your pull for the week is The Hierophant, a major arcana card that’s loaded with serious energy. It represents tradition and convention, and can also hint at mentors and teachers.

When you see this card in a tarot reading, it’s often a sign that you need a little more structure in your life. If you’ve been leaning into your Type B ways, this is your cue to tear a page from the Type A handbook and embrace organization.

For example, think about how often you forget to put gas in your car, and how stressful it is to scramble with an empty tank the next morning. In comparison, notice how good it feels when you fill up at night, making it easier to get to work on time. Pretty refreshing, right?

Throughout the week, keep an eye out for all the habits that keep you on edge — like waking up super late, putting off projects, leaving texts on read, driving around on E — and make it your mission to stop. Get the gas, answer your friend, set the alarm. Even if you just change one thing, it could relieve some pressure, and add some much-needed structure into your schedule.

The Hierophant could also point to your desire to create a few fun traditions of your own. To connect with your partner, ask if they want to start grabbing dinner on Wednesday nights, or whatever else would be fun for you both to look forward to. Make it your “thing” and enjoy having that weekly anchor.

This is also a good time to start a tradition with a friend, like a movie club where you go see all the new releases or watch everything made by a certain director, as well as a regular habit with yourself. On TikTok, lots of people are meditating by people-watching, and it could be the perfect ritual for your Sunday mornings.

This card might mean you desperately need support from someone you see as a mentor, too. Whether you call your mom, chat with a coworker you look up to, or text your older sister, don’t hesitate to reach out for advice or comfort in the days ahead.

One last takeaway? For some, The Hierophant can hint at feeling stuck or bored. If your life is officially too organized, too structured, or too predictable, this is your sign to shake things up. Let your hair down, literally and figuratively, and go on a weird little side quest, mini adventure, or simply see how it feels to let go — just a little. I bet it’ll be refreshing.

