Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of July 21 - 27

Your tarot card for the week is the Page of Swords. It represents curiosity, communication, inspiration, and mental agility. It’s a good one to see if you’ve been feeling brain foggy or bored. Prepare for things to get interesting.

To lean into the Page’s energy, go ahead and dive into projects that light you up. That might mean getting back into a hobby that fell by the wayside, researching a subject until 2 a.m., or grabbing a book from your TBR list. Don’t you want to spend a Saturday afternoon reading in the park?

Throughout the week, you might also find yourself gravitating towards thought-provoking documentaries and thoughtful TV shows, maybe as a way to “touch grass” after spending a little too much time arguing in the comments section on TikTok. (The drama this past week has been good.) It’ll be a refreshing change.

The Page of Swords is a hint that unexpected and exciting events will come your way, too. A friend might invite you to a swanky rooftop party or you might find yourself in a convo after complimenting someone’s tote bag in a coffee shop. Keep an eye out for moments like these, and really revel in them.

In a tarot reading, the Page cards point to new beginnings and potential. That means you won’t necessarily get a lot done this week, but you will be planting seeds for the future. At work, that’ll look like brainstorming and drafting ideas, as well as daydreaming about “what you want to be when you grow up.”

In the love department, the Page of Swords suggests you’ll have an intense crush, and perhaps one that could be the start of something fun. This person has you giddy.

If you’re in a relationship, the Page hints at a fresh swooning for a long-term partner. Since this is a sword card — a suit that points to wit and communication — you might find yourselves having fast-paced, entertaining conversations, just like you did on your first few dates. It’ll remind you why you fell in love.

