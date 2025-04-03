The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Have A Crush On A Friend

While some people wouldn’t dare develop a crush on a friend, others feel like everyone is fair game, including their lifelong besties. Instead of swiping on dating apps or scanning a crowded bar for their next love interest, they look no further than their very own friend circle.

For some zodiac signs, it’s easy for them to blur the lines between friendship and romance. When they hang out with their pals, laugh, and swap stories, they can’t help but compare it to the early days of dating. If one of their friends is fun to talk to, trustworthy, and easy to be around? Well, it won’t be long before they catch feelings.

Some zodiac signs fall in love with their friends out of pure convenience, while others dream about being with someone they already know versus a stranger from the internet. Online dating requires them to talk to someone new (ugh) and start a relationship over from scratch, which isn’t as appealing. They might crave a friends-to-lovers fairy tale — and honestly, who can blame them?

There are three members of the zodiac who are notorious for falling in love with friends, and many have at least one active crush at any given time. Keep scrolling below to find out who.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Cancers aren’t the biggest fans of casual brunches or lighthearted get-togethers. Instead, they meet their friends for meaningful discussions, heart-to-hearts, and therapy-like confession seshes that leave them feeling bonded for life. Since they like to dig so deep, it’s easy for them to want a little something more from a close friend.

As a water sign ruled by the moon, Cancers are naturally one of the most intuitive and emotional members of the zodiac. Because there’s always so much passion floating in the air around them, it makes sense that they’d eventually develop a crush on someone nearby.

People with Cancer placements also value loyalty, which explains why they fall for the folks who know them extra well. It’s not uncommon for a Cancer to wake up one morning and realize they’re in love with a close friend. Since they won’t want to risk the connection, they’ll often wrestle with whether or not to tell them. For Cancers, this is a tale as old as time.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Libras are sweet, generous, fun, and always welcoming new people into their friend group. Since they tend to have a big social circle, it ups the chance that they’ll eventually fall in love with someone they already know. Add in the fact they’re ruled by sensual Venus, and it makes sense that it’s easy for Libras to fall in love.

Ask any Libra and they’ll likely admit to a long, painful crush on a friend. Their feelings might go way back — maybe it’s something that started in high school — or it might develop out of the blue after a fun night out. Since this air sign is incredibly flirty, often all it takes is one brush of the arm or a quick glance, and just like that, they’re in love.

This sign likes to feel close to people, too, which means the line between platonic and romantic vibes is often murky. They’ll hold someone’s hand, dole out hugs, answer texts quickly, and be there for the people in their life in a big way. Heck, it’s why their friends often like them right back.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

People with Pisces placements love all things romantic. It’s because they’re emotional water signs ruled by Neptune, the planet connected to dreams and compassion. Neptune also imbues them with a splash of creativity, and it all sets the stage for romance.

When a Pisces hangs out with a group of friends, they might catch a pal staring in their direction and assume it means something more. Afterward, they’ll float home, write about in their diary, and dream about what it would be like for their friendship to turn into true love.

As one of the quirkier members of the zodiac, Pisces also bond with the people who get who they are on a deeper level — something that’s tough to come by on dating apps. Instead of feeling misunderstood on a dinner date with a rando, they’d much rather end up with a friend who understands them better than anyone.

At any moment in time, there’s a Pisces out there who’s madly in love with a friend. Even if it doesn’t go anywhere, they’ll still enjoy daydreaming about it morning, noon, and night.