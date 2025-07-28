Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of July 28 - August 3

Your card for the week is the Queen of Pentacles. It represents generosity, a grounded, nurturing energy, and it also relates to money, success, and life’s little luxuries.

It suggests that you’re in for quite the cozy week. For some, it might look like more time spent at home doing exactly what you want to do. Instead of fielding texts or packing your schedule full, you’ll be in the mood to lie low and take it easy. Think: Staying in and enjoying what your rent gets you, especially after the first of the month.

There could also be a leisurely, mid-summer vibe floating in the air that draws you to an outdoor cafe to sip on a spritz. While others are traveling far and wide or ticking things off to-do lists, you’ll want to match the hazy, humid weather and slow way down.

The Queen of Pentacles also a caring energy that you can direct towards yourself, as well as other people. If you aren’t in the mood to go out, bring the party in by hosting a get-together this Friday or Saturday. Make a big deal out of selecting the perfect wine, setting your table, and choosing the perfect playlist. Treat your friends to a beautiful experience, and let everyone linger late into the night.

Since the Queen of Pentacles represents an earthy, practical energy, you might also find that your typical worries don’t sound as loud this week. With your brain free of frenetic thoughts, you might be in a good spot to make some big decisions, especially as it relates to your finances.

Even if ongoing issues follow you into the days ahead, you might find it easier to deal with them, and the motivation to start fixing them. Don’t be surprised if you suddenly want to draft a budget or cancel your unused subscriptions to save money.

It’ll be a good time to organize, clean, or get rid of some clutter, too. Anything that makes you feel more put-together will suddenly seem appealing, like you’re finally ready to create a calmer, more balanced life for yourself.

This card is all about that relaxed, measured energy, whether it comes to you naturally or you cultivate it on purpose. To kick off the week on the right note, take a deep breath and get grounded.

