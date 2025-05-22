These 3 Zodiac Signs Make The Most Of A Long Weekend

There’s something so special about the days leading up to a long weekend. All your usual stressors melt away as you envision having three to four days all to yourself. Do you want to sleep in? Go on vacation? Party ‘til dawn? It all sounds so freeing and fun.

While everyone loves a long weekend, certain zodiac signs embrace them with every fiber of their being. For some, it’s because they truly feel like themselves when they get a few days off from work. They’ll clock out, hop in their car, blast their favorite album, and just like that, feel whole again.

Others look forward to long weekends because they allow them to get away from it all — literally. Even if they only have one extra day off, they’ll take the chance to book a vacation, jet to another country, and truly live it up.

There are so many ways to define “making the most” of a long weekend, but for these members of the zodiac, it means extracting everything they possibly can out of those precious 72 hours. They’ll luxuriate at home, fit in a whole vacay, see friends, go to parties — or all of the above. Here, the three signs who always make the most of it.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Laura M/E+/Getty Images

Nobody loves a long weekend quite like a Taurus. This homey, luxury-loving earth sign will close their laptop at 5 p.m. on Friday and not look back until Tuesday. Their plan? To be as relaxed as possible for the full 72 hours.

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of comfort and beauty, Tauruses slow all the way down on long weekends, and to them it feels so right. To recover from their busy schedule, they’ll put their phone on DND, take the longest shower ever, and slip into their favorite pajamas. Many will stay that way the entire three days — and who could blame them? If you haven’t heard from a Taurus in your life, it’s likely because they’re sleeping in.

Other Tauruses view the long weekend as a time to fix the areas of their life that have gotten out of control. They’ll put away the heaping pile of laundry, stock up on groceries, and tackle their lengthy to-do list. They’ll get things done, then treat themselves to a spa night. It’s like one long “me” day.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

While other signs are tucked away or sleeping in, Leos are wide awake and ready to go. This fire sign hits the ground running as they head into a long weekend by going out on Friday night — and staying out till dawn.

They view long weekends as one long party. If it’s Memorial Day, they know they really have to do it up to kick off summer on a high note. They’re the ones convincing their friends to do the TikTok-viral “Best Summer Ever” challenge to ensure everyone has a good time.

If they stay inside, they start to feel cooped up and like they’re missing out. It’s why you’ll see them at the beach, dancing at backyard barbecues, or posting their vacation on Instagram so everyone can see how much fun they’re having. They are ruled by the sun, after all.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

A long weekend might sneak up on other signs, but they never get past a Sagittarius. This fun-loving fire sign has their eye on every long weekend in the year, and they make an effort to pack each one with as many activities as possible.

As a sign ruled by thrill-seeking Jupiter, Sagittarians are known as the adventurers of the zodiac. Sometimes that means they literally love to travel, but it also means they like to have new experiences. They aren’t the type to lie around from Friday night until Tuesday morning. Instead, they’re going to say yes to get-togethers, picnics, outings, and other invites — or plan a few of their own.

Catch them exploring their city, taking a class, trying a new restaurant, or catching up with friends. The long weekend is the perfect time for a Sag to check everything off their to-do list.