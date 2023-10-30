Whether we like to admit it or not, we all have that one specific quality we look for in a partner. Maybe you picture yourself with someone who has a great sense of humor, or perhaps you need an organized and disciplined companion to share your space with.

Believe it or not, you can get some help determining exactly what you want in a partner based on your zodiac sign. So if you always go for the talkative goofballs or sensitive homebodies, it might have something to do with your sun sign.

Let’s face it: We’ve all fantasized about our future partners before. But instead of focusing on what they look like and how they dress, we tend to fixate on their personality type and the traits that would make us say “yes” to a second date. After all, nothing is more attractive than compatibility.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, our zodiac signs play a role in what we look for in a significant other because our placements dictate the kind of people we get along with. For example, if you’re known for being extremely ambitious and motivated in your career, you probably want someone who shares the same drive and determination as you. If you like to keep things fun and spontaneous, you’re likely drawn to people who are just as outgoing as you are.

Ahead, Garbis breaks down each sign’s must-haves in a partner, so read on to find out yours.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) StefaNikolic/E+/Getty Images Aries may be natural-born leaders, but when it comes to relationships, the fire sign wants someone who isn’t afraid to take charge, call them out on their BS, and put them in their place when they need it. “Sometimes their head gets very big, and they need someone to help them rationalize and see things straight,” says Garbis.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Shutterstock As creatures of comfort, Taureans are inclined to choose a quiet night at home over a hang at the bar. Surprisingly enough, though, the earth sign prefers a partner who won’t encourage this behavior. “[Taureans] need someone to help them get up and go,” says Garbis. “Sometimes Taurus can get stuck in the same place, or even get stuck on the couch, and they need someone that can urge them to do more or to get out of the house.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) SolStock/E+/Getty Images Geminis are the communicators of the zodiac, so it’s super important to them that they find someone they can banter with. Because they’re ruled by Mercury, the planet of intelligence, they also desire a partner who is intellectually stimulating and can teach them new facts, practices, and habits, per Garbis.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) kali9/E+/Getty Images Cancers aren’t looking for much — as the hopeless romantics of the zodiac, the water sign just wants someone who loves and cherishes them. “They may not be too fussy with the details, but they would probably like it if their partner buys them little gifts like stuffed animals,” Garbis says. “They love to cuddle and snuggle and hang out at home with their boo. So they may look for somebody who is a homebody like them.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Shutterstock According to Garbis, Leo’s list of priorities may be a bit more shallow than others. “Leo might look for somebody who is more attractive than they are, but not much more,” the expert tells Bustle. “They may look for a piece of arm candy that they can show off to their friends. However, they may want their partner to still let them shine and be the center of attention.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Aflo Images/Aflo Images/Getty Images Virgos need a partner who is just as organized, tidy, and obsessed with perfection as they are. “If their partner is a mess, it may bother them deeply because they’ll always be trying to put things away or in their place and may overstep their partner's boundaries,” Garbis explains. “So if their partner picks up after themselves and makes their bed every day, they’d probably be pretty satisfied.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images Libras love to be spoiled, and while it’s not a total dealbreaker if their partner isn’t made of money, the air sign definitely doesn’t mind being with someone who treats them to “expensive gifts” regularly, Garbis says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) AleksandarGeorgiev/E+/Getty Images According to Garbis, mysterious Scorpio prefers a partner who gives off the same off-the-beaten-path vibes as they do — someone who understands their mood swings and appreciates their dark humor. Misery loves company, after all.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Mystockimages/E+/Getty Images Adventurous Sagittarians need someone who can keep up with their hectic plans and excitement for life. So if you’re dating a Sag, you either have to be willing to take a trip at a moment’s notice, or be super “outgoing and social, and [know] the best places” for a night out, per Garbis.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) AzmanL/E+/Getty Images As an ambitious earth sign, Capricorns aspire to spend their lives with someone who is just as dedicated as they are. Motivation is a major turn-on for the cardinal sign, and if they feel their partner isn’t pulling their weight, either in their career or in the relationship, they’ll move on like it’s no big deal.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Studio4/E+/Getty Images Aquarians are known for having eccentric personalities that not everyone can handle, so when they finally befriend someone who understands them, they never want to let them go. “Aquarius might like to date their best friend,” says Garbis. “They might want someone that they are comfortable bouncing ideas off and someone who kind of gets where they’re coming from and knows them very well.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) PonyWang/E+/Getty Images As a weepy water sign, Pisces needs a partner who will always be there with a shoulder to cry on. When they don’t need to cry it out, they still need someone by their side who can offer thoughtful advice during a time of need. “[Pisces] tend to be a very emotional sign and so if they can meet someone who is grounded and can be there for them, they would be very happy,” says Garbis.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer